Lochs project on the billing at Tradfest

Lochs project Eathar nan Salm is the volunteer multi-art form project established in Lochs in 2008 and is to feature at Tradfest in Edinburgh on Friday, May 5th.

Eathar nan Salm events and activities, focus on the custom of psalm singing on village boats, as members of the congregation returned after church services, on the other side of Loch Eirisiort.

Several members of the Lochs community will be sharing stories and accounts, recorded from those participating in the psalm-singing in boats in their youth.

The sea was the highway before the road around the head of Loch Erisort was built in the mid 1950s.

Film from the psalm singing re-enactments in Falmadair traditional boats under sail in Loch Leurboist 2016 and Loch Erisort in 204 will be projected.

Poetry by DS Murray and artwork by Deidre Ni Mhathuna will also be included.

This eclectic collection will also be part of the Luminate Festival in Harris and Uig later in the year.