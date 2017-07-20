Musical inspiration found in Island home

With a fresh recording contract signed with global music company BMG, Point singer/songwriter Colin Macleod is delighted to deliver his own take on island tales with a new single and EP release.

The new release will also whet fans’ appetite for new album ‘Blood Lines’. Following the release of acclaimed track ‘Dreams’ last year, Colin – performing under moniker C.Macleod – brings to the fore his three track ‘Old Fire EP’, alongside the video for lead track ‘Shake The Walls’.

Produced by Ethan Johns (Laura Marling, Kings of Leon, Paul McCartney), whom Colin met during a chance support slot on a Highlands tour, the ‘Old Fire’ EP takes inspiration from the raw beauty of his Hebridean home landscapes, and infuses the underlying folk and country influences with a distinctly contemporary quality.

“The Old Fire EP and the album are all songs from home,” said Colin. “The whole concept around the island was taking stories I’d heard over the years from the island and turning them into new songs, in the same way as traditional songs, just from a modern perspective.

“It was a real amazing experience making the album and working with Ethan was the thrill of a lifetime,” he continued. “I’d been such a fan of his for so long, it was just a real pleasure to be working with him.”

The Lewis singer/songwriter has also had great fun working with his band – fellow islanders Murdo Mackenzie (drums), Scott Macleod (guitar), his brother Callum on bass and, originally from Fort William, pianist Gordon Skene.

“It’s a good gang, the guys I have playing for me,” he said. “It’s not really been intentional that we’re almost all from home, but it just all seemed to come together very naturally.

“I’ve known them all a very long time, one of them is even my brother, so it’s really special to be playing shows with such a tight group of pals, it means a lot to me.”

No stranger to local music fans with incarnations in a variety of bands and solo acts, Colin is pleased to again be recording and releasing his magnetic blend of the Highlands and Americana style; and excited to be moving forward with global music makers BMG.

“I signed my publishing deal to BMG two years ago, but after I made this new album they offered me a full records contract,” he expanded.

“I’m very happy to be working with BMG, they are a very forward-thinking music company and it’s exciting to see what happens.”