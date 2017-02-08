Musician May set for HebCelt Fest

Irish songstress Imelda May has joined an exhilarating line-up for this year’s HebCelt Festival.

The renowned musician, producer and singer-songwriter will perform on the main festival stage on Friday, 21 July and is the third headliner to be announced this year, after The Waterboys and Dougie MacLean.

Next month she will release her fifth studio album, ‘Life Love Flesh Blood’, produced by American musician T Bone Burnett, and featuring guest appearances by Jools Holland and Jeff Beck.

She will also begin a UK and Ireland tour in May to support the release of the album - her most personal and autobiographical to date - when fans will hear a new sound and see a new look for the singer previously known for her rockabilly image.

The award-winning HebCelt - to be held from 19-22 July - also announces today eight more acts for the 2017 line-up, ahead of weekend tickets going on sale tomorrow (10 February).

Joining May at HebCelt this year will be Lewis & Leigh, who last week won UK Song of the Year for ‘The 4:19’ at the UK Americana Awards. Al Lewis from Wales; and Alva Leigh from Mississippi; Elephant Sessions; Inyal; Hò-rò; The Hur; The Outside Track’s; November Lights, and there is also a return to HebCelt for Lewis singer-songwriter Eleanor Nicolson.