New BBC ALBA medical drama

Set against Scotland’s stunning and dramatic scenery, from towns and cities to the Highlands and Islands, BBC ALBA’s new medical series, Scotstar:Teasairginn Èiginneach, offers unprecedented access into the work of the Specialist Transport and Retrieval Team, known as ScotSTAR.

ScotSTAR is Europe’s most advanced emergency rescue service with a team of doctors, nurses and paramedics on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to ensure Scotland’s most critically ill patients have access to life saving care no matter where they are.

This brand new NHS service enables the rapid deployment of medics to any of over two hundred hospitals in Scotland, so that seriously ill patients can be transported to the major intensive care units in the central belt.

The facility brings together the country’s three specialist transport services and the transfer teams and air paramedics must provide the highest level of life support during transit - inside ambulances, helicopters, airplanes and rapid response vehicles.

Throughout the series we also hear first hand from the doctors and nurses who, day in day out, provide a life-saving service across the country, including doctor Mark Davidson, a senior member of the ScotSTAR team who divides his time between duties as a consultant in intensive care at the Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow and at ScotSTAR.

We also see junior doctor Matt Harvey in action – Matt’s currently training in paediatric medicine and works on shifts at ScotSTAR based out of Glasgow. Nandita Chinchankar is a paediatric specialist doctor based at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Edinburgh and like Matt, also works on shifts for the ScotSTAR service.

Over three hour-long episodes, BBC ALBA’s Scotstar:Teasairginn Èiginneach tells the dramatic stories of families and individuals in their darkest hours and their life changing retrievals by ScotSTAR.

Scotstar: Teasairginn Èiginneach has been produced by Bees Nees Media for BBC ALBA and will be broadcast on Thursday 15 December 2016 at 9.00 – 10.00pm and weekly thereafter.