New exhibition to open at arts centre

An Exhibition of photographs by Richard Denyer 1950-2015 will open this weekend at An Lanntair Arts Centre, Stornoway.

An Lanntair are proud to exhibit this unique and diverse collection of photographs made in Norfolk and the Outer Hebrides created between 2012 and 2015 by Norfolk-based photographer, Richard Denyer.

Sadly, Richard died suddenly in the days following the premiere of the exhibition at Norwich Cathedral in December 2015.

Regularly commissioned during the 1980s by the Broads Authority to photograph the changing landscape of the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads, Richard Denyer’s photography has explored the relationship between land, water, and local inhabitants in northern Holland, Scotland and his home county.

A well-known landscape photographer and former lecturer at Norwich University of the Arts, he spent three years travelling between his home and the Outer Hebrides, capturing images which show the common humanity of the different communities.

The photographs, which have been made mainly in boatyards and places of worship in both locations, feature the people, their work, faith and culture, and the landscapes in which they live. The resulting images suggest surprisingly deep connections between culture, beliefs and native skills.

Since opening in Norwich Cathedral, the exhibition toured to Peterborough in 2016 and will show at An Lanntair before returning to Suffolk later in the year. The tour is supported by the Arts Council England and Norfolk County Council.

The accompanying book, also called ‘Affinity and Kindred’ is an equal outcome of the project. It features over 100 photographs and includes an imaginative essay in response to the images by the novelist Will Self.

The introduction is written by David Matless, Professor of Cultural Geography at the University of Nottingham in which he says: ‘An eye for idiosyncrasy, and for objects out of the way, moves these images beyond predictable registers of craft and devotion.’

An Lanntair’s Head of Visual Art Roddy Murray said: “This exhibition began as a dialogue between us in early 2014 and that conversation shaped the final concept for this show.

“It’s an important addition to the canon of photo-essays by visitors to the Hebrides from Gus Wylie to Paul Strand to Robert Adam and back to George Washington Wilson in Victorian times.”

A public opening with the artist’s family will take place at An Lanntair on February 3rd at 5pm when the centre will welcome the local community to the exhibition.