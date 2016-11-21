HebCinema is a new network of film clubs bringing cinema to local communities across Lewis and Harris with support from Rural Nations CIC, FilmHUB Scotland and the BFI.

The clubs will screen films on a monthly basis in local venues starting in December in Ness, Bragar, Bernera in Lewis and Horgabost in Harris.

‘Arthur Christmas’ is the first film on the clubs list, a festive animation from the makers of Wallace and Gromit.

With a U certificate but plenty of laughs for adults too, this lovely animated film is suitable for the whole family.

The four film clubs will show films chosen by their members on a monthly basis, so there will be something for everyone over the coming year.

Any one interested in getting involved in the clubs should come along to the first screening, or keep an eye on the @hebcinema facebook page for up to date info on screenings, memberships and ways to get involved.

Get out to your local film club on the following dates to kick off your Christmas and find out more about joining the club for more screenings throughout the year.

Bragar & Arnol Film Club, Saturday 3rd December at 7pm in the former school, Grinneabhat.

Ness Film Club, Friday 9th December at 7.30pm in Taigh Dhonnchaidh

Bernera Film Club, Friday 16th December at 7pm in Bernera Community Hall

Harris Film Club, Dates TBC, please see our website for updates.

For more information see: {http://www.ruralnations.com/hebcinema|website}