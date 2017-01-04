New TV series revs into gear

A new series of BBC ALBA’s acclaimed motoring show, Air an Rathad, starts on BBC ALBA this week.

Across eight episodes, Donnie Mackay, Linda Macleod and Murray MacLeod are back for more motoring fun, driving some of the greatest, most exciting - and most expensive - cars on the market today.

They take part in motor events, meet car fans and are back on the road again with the Air an Rathad rally.

Linda competes in one of the oldest motorsports in the world - the hill climb - in one of the oldest new cars you can buy, the Morgan, whilst Murray experiences the closest thing you can get to a self-driving car on public roads. Donnie, meanwhile, is hanging out with some classic American car fans.

The team also put some of the best new cars available through their paces on some of the best driving roads in Scotland.

And friend of Air an Rathad, Fiona MacKenzie, signs up once again for the Air an Rathad Rally, with more motoring fun and adventure along the way, as the teams explore the Western Isles.

Produced by Eyeline Media for BBC ALBA, Air an Rathad starts on the channel on Thursday 5 January at 10pm.