Nostalgia corner

April 21

1955 – National newspapers were published for the first time in nearly a month following the end of the maintenance workers’ strike. The stoppage was called off following an agreement between electricians’ and engineers’ unions and the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association.

April 22

1959 – The world famous British ballerina Dame Margot Fonteyn (pictured) arrived in New York after spending 24 hours in a Panama City jail. Panamanian police were still hunting her husband, Dr Roberto Arias, a former Panamanian ambassador in London, suspected of planning a coup against the government of President Ernesto de la Guarda.

April 23

1984 – The discovery of a virus which was thought to have caused Aids, the fatal disease that was sweeping through America, was hailed as a “monumental breakthrough” in medical research. The development was announced in Washington by US Health Secretary Margaret Heckler.

April 24

1982 – Britain suffered its first casualty in the Falklands campaign before a single shot was fired. Petty Officer Kevin Stuart Casey went missing presumed drowned after the Sea King helicopter he was travelling in ditched into the sea. Petty Officer Casey was in the Sea King’s main cabin when the crash occurred.

April 25

1983 – The German magazine, Stern, published the first instalment of the controversial “Hitler Diaries” - an account of World War II allegedly written by the Führer himself.

April 26

1975 – A one-day conference held by the Labour Party to debate Britain’s membership of Europe voted by almost 2-1 to leave the European Economic Community. The result underlined the deep splits within the party over the issue, which was going to a national referendum on June 5.