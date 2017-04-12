On song at this year’s symposium

The Ceòlas song symposium will take place on May 5th and 6th.

The subject of this year’s song conference, which will take place in Talla Chàirinis in the first weekend of May, will be ‘Òran is Fonn’, the connection between music and dance in Uist.

‘Fuaigh’, a Gaelic theatrical experience using song, story, imagery and dance to examine the loss of language and land, will open the conference on Friday, 5 May, at 7:30pm (£10/8).

The thought-provoking play will feature Rona MacDonald, Gillebrìde MacIlleMhaoil and local singing group Guthan an Iar.

Saturday, 6 May, will feature two song and dance workshops, ‘Danns’ ri Puirt’ lead by well-known musicians Dr Will Lamb and Naomi Harvey.

Morning and afternoon sessions (£10/8), starting at 10am and 2pm, will teach three types of dance and a range of song techniques, including puirt-à-beul.

No prevous knowledge of traditional dance or Gaelic song is necessary but sessions will have special appeal to experienced singers and dancers.

The evening will feature a concert by Tiarnán Ó Duinchinn, Laoise Kelly and Uist’s own Kathleen MacInnes, with support from Naomi Harvey and Will Lamb (£10/8).

Ó Duinchinn has made numerous recordings on disc, radio, film and TV and has performed all over the world since 1995.

Kelly has three critically acclaimed solo albums and tours globally with Ó Duinchinn.

Kathleen, who needs no introduction to a Uist audience, mixes her unique voice and natural talent with her entertaining craic on and off the stage.

The conference will finish with a song session in the old style on Sunday, 7 May, from 4-6pm in the Lochboisdale Hotel.

This is a chance to meet with the performers and to join them in song. The Lochboisdale event is free and all are welcome.

For more information visit: www.ceolas.co.uk.