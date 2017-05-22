One day music festival at An Lanntair

This Saturday, May 27th from 4pm until late into the night, An Lanntair in Stornoway will be opening its doors for a one-off, one-day festival of music.

The On The Level festival will take over the entire building in a series of gigs and special events.

The event forms part of the Creative Place Awards project, Bealach, and is about celebrating talent from the Outer Hebrides.

Enjoy nine hours of live music, as well as games, DJs and surprise events as part of On The Level: a curious music festival at An Lanntair.

For just £8 in advance and £10 on the door, music lovers can experience a festival that has been specially curated to showcase some of the best in local music as well as making the most of An Lanntair’s various seldom-seen nooks and crannies.

On Level One, enjoy some quiet(ish) tunes and maybe a bite to eat from our special (and portable) festival menu; head to Level Two to sample the acts who like to keep it loud; or, if you fancy sitting back and relaxing with a drink then try out our chill out zone on Level Three, where live DJs will be playing everything from hip-hop, to electronic music, to ear-worm pop, all day long.

And then there’s the surprising and oh-so hush-hush mystery room…

Performing on the day will be:

Lewis-born Miss Irenie Rose who, in 2013, was nominated for Best Newcomer in the SAMAs, and in 2014 reached the semi-finals of the BBC2 Young Folk Musician of the Year. Irenie will perform the timeless songwriting that has drawn comparisons to the likes of Joni Mitchell and Carole King.

Alternative rock/punk trio Black Cub, whose energetic live performances and unique songwriting style have earned them a number of high profile support slots with bands such as Palma Violets and Public Service Broadcasting, and a mainstage slot at HebCelt.

The Howling Lords with their fuzzy, gritty blues, tough riffs, primal drums and raw vocal delivery.

Sing-songwriter Eleanor Nicolson, who was described by The Scotsman as ‘one of Scotland’s most promising acts’.

Seldom Few, a Lewis band who like to keep it loud and have been shortlisted for Scottish Album of the Year Awards 2017.

Composer and musician Jess Danz, known for her finely crafted and haunting songwriting, whose solo material includes combinations of voice, violin, piano and lyre.

Some Random Guy (alter-ego of Lewis local Rod Morrison) with his brand of grungy, electronic, 80s-worthy pop

Edinburgh three piece Miss Universe, whose moody vocals, skilful musicianship and carefully-crafted songwriting place them somewhere between The Strokes, Father John Misty and Leonard Cohen.

Barra native Neosa, combining the troubadour soul of Bruce Springsteen with the pop sensibilities of ELO to create songs that are simply impossible not to like. Coupled with a live band of staggeringly talented musicians, this is one artist who’s always sure to show you a good time.

And Stornoway’s Mother Night, playing what they describe as “Pagan Pop”, a brand of electronica that straddles the line between catchy dance anthems and freaky psychedelia. Though a relative newcomer to the local scene, Mother Night’s unique sound has already secured them gigs as far afield as London.

RUNNING ORDER

Level One

4pm - 4:30pm: Eleanor Nicolson

5:10pm - 5:40pm: Miss Universe

6:25pm - 7pm: Jess Danz

7:55pm - 8:35pm: Some Random Guy

9:30pm - 10:15pm: Irenie Rose

Level Two

4:35pm - 5:05pm: Neosa

5:45pm - 6:20pm: Black Cub

7:05pm - 7:50pm: Seldom Few

8:40pm - 9:25pm: The Howling Lords

10:20pm - 11pm: Mother Night

11pm – 1am: DJs

Level Three

DJs all day