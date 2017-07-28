One last time at Loopallu

It has been announced that 2017 will be the last outing for Loopallu, which reaches its 13th event, taking place this September 29th to 30th.

To celebrate how the little event with a big heart transformed a small West Coast village at the end of the season, bringing millions of pounds into the economy, many festival favourites have returned to play the last show.

The View will headline Friday, the band are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album ‘Hats Off To The Buskers’, and will play this in full.

Indie darlings Glasvegas top the bill on Saturday night.

Local heroes Hunter & the Bear are back to celebrate the release of their debut album; the festival sees the return of Turin Brakes with their only Scottish festival play of the summer; The Rezillos keep up the event’s reputation of showcasing great punk acts.

The Pigeon Detectives will bring an explosive energy to the Loopallu stage and the much talked about Tide Lines are expected to draw a huge crowd.

Also appearing are: Tynesider Sam Fender, Edinburgh’s finest Hamish Hawk, buzz act The Howl and the Hum and Stornoway’s new super group Willie Campbell & the Tumbling Souls.

Over the years the event, in association with Ullapool Book Festival, has also brought audiences some incredible names from the literary world, and this year this includes the legendary Ian Rankin, children’s favourite Mairi Hedderwick and award winning Malachy Tallack

The fringe will play host to Rhythmnreel, Little Mammoths, Ruairidh Maclean, Sons of the Soil, Will & the Wild Horse, Vic Galloway and Davy & the Hosebeast.

And to finish off the festival with a bang closing the main stage on Saturday night, and the final ever Loopallu act, will be The Vatersay Boys.

Although camping is no longer available in the village, Ardmair holiday park, located approximately two miles north of Ullapool still have availability. www.ardmair.com

To find out more about the festival and ticket information see: website