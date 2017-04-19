Search

Powerful folk five piece bring their tour to An Lanntair

With their second album, 2015’s Despite the Dark, accompanied by extensive UK and international touring, RURA have well and truly reinforced their reputation as one of Scotland’s most powerful folk-based bands.

Their exquisitely rugged, yet refined, blend of fiddle, Highland pipes, whistle, flute, bodhran, guitar and voice has proven a resounding hit across the board.

The five-piece’s fire first ignited in 2010, as award-winners at Glasgow’s world-renowned Celtic Connections festival, where they have now appeared on a remarkable seven consecutive occasions.

Since then, Steven Blake, Adam Brown, David Foley, Adam Holmes and Jack Smedley’s powerful instrumentals and haunting songcraft has been a highlight of many of the world’s leading folk festivals – including Cambridge, Tønder, Winnipeg, HebCelt and Shetland, amongst countless others.

Talented singer/songwriter Adam Holmes is the latest addition to the line-up, fusing his own sound with the strong folk influence of Rura as the band moves from strength to strength.

They are undeniably one of Scotland’s most sought-after, universally appealing acts.

One listen – live or recorded – and it’s easy to see why.

Catch the band when they play An Lanntair on Friday, May 12, at 8pm.

For tickets and more information: visit or call 01851 708 480. For more on Rura, see: website