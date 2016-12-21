Record breaking 105 entries for FilmG 2017

A record number of promising and talented filmmakers have submitted entries to FilmG – the national Gaelic short film competition.

This is the ninth year of MG ALBA’s competition - and more young filmmakers and school groups are going it alone, without the help of FilmG tutors, than ever before.

Overall, there were an amazing 105 entries, including 56 film entries in the Youth section and 25 in the Open category.

Newly introduced prizes for Best Sports Commentary and Best Script also attracted exciting entries on top of the films, and the organisers predict that judges will have some tough decisions to make over the coming couple of weeks.

It is also hoped that this year’s People’s Choice award will attract the usual stir and that last year’s record number of votes can be beaten.

All film entries can be viewed online and voting for films is now open until February – before the winners are announced at FilmG’s glamorous annual awards ceremony, at The Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow on February 17.

All films can be viewed online at: webstie