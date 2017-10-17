Record-breaking 15 hours of live Royal National Mòd 2017

BBC ALBA today (Tuesday) reveals extended live coverage of this year’s Royal National Mòd, which is taking place across Lochaber.

Cathy MacDonald will present seven programmes from Fort William, which will include 15 hours of live programming.

The adult competition kicks off on Wednesday, and will focus on the Comunn Gàidhealach Gold Medal competition for singing.

Joining Cathy to provide analysis of the competition will be Margaret MacLeod, previous winner of this competition and singer with the celebrated Gaelic band Na h-Òganaich. Also in the studio will be acclaimed South Uist singer, Gillebride MacMillan, also a past winner of the Gold Medal.

On Thursday afternoon, and for the first time, BBC ALBA will broadcast live coverage of two of the most prestigious competitions when rural choirs compete for the Lorn Shield and also the Sheriff MacMaster Campbell Memorial Quaich.

Last year, Barra Gaelic Choir won the Shield for the first time while Islay Gaelic Choir will be hoping to win the Quaich for the second year running.

Choral director Iseabail Mactaggart and young musician Allan MacDonald will join Cathy to review both competitions.

The programme will also feature the Grampian Television Trophy winners and the best Puirt-a-beul rural choir.

Thursday evening’s main highlight is the coverage of the traditional Gold Medal competition for singing.

Gaelic broadcaster Morag McDonald will analyse the performances alongside traditional singer Angus MacLeod who won this competition in 1995.

The final day of the competition sees ten choirs battle to win the coveted Lovat and Tullibardine Shield. Dingwall Gaelic Choir will attempt to win the competition again after being triumphant for the eleventh time in Stornoway, last year. Lisa MacNeil and Reverend Donald M MacInnes will reflect on what is sure to be an outstanding competition.

Friday’s programme will also feature the Margrat Duncan competition along with the winners of the Esme Smyth Trophy and the Mull and Iona Shield.

BBC ALBA presenter Cathy MacDonald comments: “We’re looking forward to some brilliant live music on BBC ALBA over the course of the next few days.

“There are some incredibly talented people and groups who will perform at one of the most celebrated events in the Scottish music calendar. Our Mòd should be spectacular!”

Mod coverage on BBC ALBA on Thursday and Friday will be from 1.30pm to 5pm.