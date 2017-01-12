Rocking into the new year

The Lewis and Harris music scene was full swing throughout 2016 packed with new and old music, local and visiting bands alike.

Especially over Christmas and the New Year period with local music from the following: The Links, Pandejo, An Lanntair annual Bliadhna Mhath Ur/Hogmany dance, Trouble Is, 4Macs, Ness Melodian Band, Willie Campbell, The Ugly Violets, Spanish & Eleanor, ‘Neosa, Colin Rankin, Who Dares, Paramount and Tim and Neilly.

THE BROKEN RAVENS/DEROK/THE HOWLING LORDS:

To help delay the January blues Stornoway was treated to a night of entirely original local music, bought to us by The Broken Ravens heavyweights fresh from their trip to the City of Angels, Los Angeles. TBR did not disappoint and were supported by two great local bands, Dedrok and The Howling Lords.

If you haven’t heard them, The Broken Ravens (TBR) are a heavy five piece rock/metal group from the Western Isles describing themselves as ‘….A HEADBANGING, FOOT STOMPING, RIP ROARING, FIREBALL OF FUZZ …’ TBR are due to release a new EP on February 10, but it is available for pre-order now.

Supporting the Ravens were Dedrok, another local five-piece hard rock band based on the isles. Remarkably this was just Dedrok’s third ever live gig since forming last year. Prior to this show they played their first gig at The Heb Celt Alternative Aftershow in July (also as a support for The Broken Ravens) followed by Stramash at the castle grounds in September. There are rumours of an album coming soon so keep an ear out.

Completing the trio of live bands on an excellent night of music in Stornoway were The Howling Lords. Usually a two piece blues/rock act consisting of drums and guitar, the band was accompanied by a third musician for this gig, making for a heavier sound.

The Howling Lords released their first single ‘Bad For Me’ in November 2016 available to download from the usual places. They will be also be touring in Feb 2017 keep an eye on their Facebook for dates and venues.

NEW BAND:

There is a new band ready to rock the Hebridean beat in atmospheric rock trio Seldom Few. Storm Barbara put a stop to their planned first gig in the Woodlands Centre back in December so they are rescheduling the gig for next month. But if you cannot wait until then they have released a self-titled debut album available to stream on Spotify and YouTube. Definitely one to watch out for.

SOUNDWAVES MUSIC COMPETITION:

Another one of our local bands ‘Neosa is making waves on the mainland. Iain MacKinnon, Callum A, Calum B, Mairi MacLeod, Del Gunn and Alex Tearse make up the members of this acoustic rock/pop act. They will be playing at the final stages of a major music contest in the O2 ABC Glasgow Mainstage on the January 14 as part of the Soundwaves Music Competition grand finale industry showcase event.

The winning act on the night will receive a prize package, including a full day’s recording at a professional recording studio as well as radio airtime, press coverage, magazine interviews and photo shoots.

This kind of coverage is invaluable to an upcoming band especially from the Western Isles where it is a struggle to get heard, good Luck guys.