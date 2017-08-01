Sample a tasty slice of Americana at An Lanntair

If you fancy a little bit of American on your playlist why not hot-foot it to An Lanntair arts centre on August 8th to catch musicians Libby Koch and Chuck Hawthorne.

Americana singer-songwriter Libby Koch is described as “country meets soulful” and this perfectly sums up her new album, ‘Just Move On’ .

Working in Nashville with Grammy-winning producer Bil VornDick, she draws on legends from Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn to Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris, among others, to craft an album of cryin’ and leavin’ country songs

Combining her country soul with a seventh-generation Texas troubadour’s storytelling skill, Koch fills these songs with intimacy and honesty. Like the most timeless country classics, they’re the kind that make you feel good about feelin’ bad.

Chuck Hawthorne was sitting in a Chicago airport next to his guitar case.

He had been visiting friends for the weekend and was waiting on a flight back to Austin, where he had recently relocated following his retirement from the US Marine Corps.

Another gentleman toting a guitar took the seat next to him and struck up a conversation. That man was Juno Award winning artist Ray Bonneville.

As the flight boarded, the two exchanged contact information, and Ray asked Chuck to send him some songs. Chuck had heard that line before and figured that airport conversation would be the last he heard from Ray Bonneville.

But the next day, he emailed Ray a few songs anyway. Ray sent a reply that would change Chuck’s life and career. It read: “Let’s meet for coffee and discuss your record.”

Hawthorne’s sound is described as a hybrid of Eddie Vedder’s and Gordon Lightfoot’s. His instrumentation spare like Townes Van Zandt, and his songs deliberate workaday tales reminiscent of Nebraska-era Springsteen or James McMurtry.

Tickets for the Americana night at An Lanntair are priced £10, you can book online at: lanntair.com or call the box office on: 01851 708 480.