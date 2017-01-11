Skippinish set to blow away the January blue with Alive

Having out-ranked acts like One Direction, Ellie Goulding and Kanye West with their previous releases, Celtic band, Skipinnish will blow away January blues with the release of their download-only single, “Alive”.

The song is out on iTunes on Friday the 13th and is sure to be another hit for this West Coast musical powerhouse, who have rocketed to the top of the Scottish music scene and are not slowing.

All their December and January shows had capacity crowds and last week a concert scheduled for May in Inverness’s Eden Court Theatre sold-out within days of tickets going on sale.

They have a remarkable record of hits including ‘Walking on the Waves’, ‘December’ and ‘The Island’.

These self-penned songs have become festival anthems and have been covered by bands across Scotland, Ireland and beyond.

‘Alive’ was written by band co-founder, Angus MacPhail. He said: “Last year brought far too many reminders of the fickle nature of our existence. So when life is good, grab it by the throat and enjoy it, because as last year showed repeatedly, it can be cut short or changed forever in an instant. And that is what the song is about.”

When they released ‘The Island’, in celebration of the chart placing – it reached 46 - Angus pier-jumped into the Atlantic wearing not much more that a pair of yellow wellies and the clip went viral.

This was in July though and a pier-jump from Tiree in January is a much more chilling prospect - but Skipinnish are ruling nothing out!