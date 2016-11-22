Stornoway Amenity Trust

This year’s Christmas Lights switching on ceremony will take place on Friday, December 9th December from 6.30pm to 9pm in the town’s civic square.

This will be preceeded at 6.20pm with the Christmas Santa Dash and Character Fun Run from Lazy Corner on the Pier out to the Spar Roundabout and back with adult and kid’s prizes for first to finish and best dressed. Lewis Pipe Band and Lewis and Harris Junior Concert Band will be performing and presentations will be made to the best shop/ hotel Christmas Windows Displays (judging takes place on the 6th).

Dancing groups will be performing and the George Newhall Shield will be presented to the individual or group that has done the most to promote Stornoway in 2016.

Alice Macmillan, who was very successful at this year’s National Mod, will switch on the lights and the Christmas Message is by Mr Iain Macmillian Principal of Lews Castle UHI.

The annual fair will be in the Fisherman’s Car Park with Santa visiting at Pointers.

There will be Carol Singing at the town hall, which will also be hosting charity stalls (to book a stall phone Nellie Macaskill Secretary on 01851 703073).

During these events the road will be closed from the Crown Hotel to Scotland Street.