The Macdonald of Sleat Poetry Prize 2017

The third Gaelic poetry competition for ‘The Macdonald of Sleat’ Poetry Prize will be held this year.

The annual competition was inaugurated by Sir Ian Macdonald in memory of his daughter, Deborah, who passed away three years ago.

The competition will be run once again by Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, the National Centre for Gaelic Language and Culture, on the Isle of Skye.

The theme of the competition each year relates to trees and this year an invitation is extended to anyone who writes poetry or has an interest in doing so to compose a poem about a branch or branches.

The poems submitted will be considered by a literary panel and a prize of £500 will be awarded for the poem chosen by the panel.

Poems should be submitted to Christine Mackenzie, PA to the Principal, at the following e-mail address by 2 June 2017: runaire@smo.uhi.ac.uk

Sir Ian Macdonald commented: “This competition is an appropriate way of building on the family’s links to the language and culture and of adding to the Gaelic bardic heritage and that of the clan. The theme of this year’s competition is particularly apposite for a Clan with several branches.”

Sabhal Mòr Principal, Professor Boyd Robertson, added: “It is good that Gaelic bards and bardesses have this opportunity each year to demonstrate their art and bring it into the public domain.

“We were heartened to receive so many submissions in the first two years and we hope that as many, if not more, will put pen to paper or digit to keyboard this time round.”

This year’s winner will be announced at a prize giving event at the Clan Donald Centre on September 30th.