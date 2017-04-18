The welcome return of Porky the Poet to the Isle of Lewis

Funnyman Phill Jupitus is making his way to the Western Isles as part of his latest tour, ‘Juplicity’ this summer.

The stand up and never Mind the Buzzcocks star appears as his word-slinging alter ego, Porky the Poet, bringing a brand new hour of poetry and chat to Jam House.

This year his pencil is sharpened in the direction of religion, dieting, politics, hate, hipsters, love, parenthood, sex, The Clash, baseball, death, Michael Gove and a slew of other vital matters. And with new material premiered every show, you will never hear the same joke or anecdote twice.

Phill Jupitus began his performing career in 1984, when he quit working in a Job Centre to become a left-wing punk poet, going by the name Porky The Poet.

He did the rounds of pubs and universities, supporting bands including The Style Council, The Housemartins and Billy Bragg. Two years later, he began working for indie label Go! Discs – whose artists included Billy Bragg – where he eventually became press officer for The Housemartins. He has also directed videos for Billy Bragg and the late Kirsty McColl.

And as his poetry turned into comedy, Jupitus remained linked to the music scene, with his big TV break coming in 1996, when he joined BBC2’s pop quiz Never Mind The Buzzcocks as a regular team captain.

He also hosted his own show on BBC GLR, where he presented his own show from 1995 to 2000, and became the breakfast DJ on 6 Music in 2002. As a stand-up, he has performed two UK tours: the Star-Wars-themed Jedi, Steady, Go in 1996, and Quadrophobia in 1999.

Come along for over an hour of tales, laughs and diversions.

Watch in delight and/or horror as this experienced funnyman smashes laughs out of the chaos of his own life and the uncertain world that surrounds it.

Catch Phill at Stornoway An Lanntair Arts Centre on Thursday, July 27.

For tickets, visit: website