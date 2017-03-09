Don’t miss The Dolls on their brand new tour

The Dolls are embarking on a new 2017 tour which is already selling out at venues across Scotland.

The Dolls first burst on to the scene in 2013 when Agnes and Sadie introduced us to the filthiest cleaners Scotland has ever seen.

The success of The Dolls is the talk of the steamie with two out of three shows at the King’s Theatre, Glasgow already sold-out.

Having scrubbed toilets and pubs from Balloch to Dalgety Bay, The Dolls are in need of a holiday. And this year a donner doon Dunoon promenade just ain’t gonnae cut the mustard!

Luckily fate intervenes when Agnes wins top prize at Big Bella’s Bingo – an all-expense paid holiday in Greece, and she’s taking her lifelong pal Sadie along for the ride.

What follows is a whirlwind of ungodly heat, new foods (Tzatziki’s a food? We thought it wis an infection!) and an unlikely romance.

However in the end the most important discovery is that a friendship found gabbing over the bleached holy bowl is a friendship for life.

Starring Gayle Telfer Stevens (River City) and Louise McCarthy (Only an Excuse?), The Dolls Abroad is the must see comedy for 2017.

Your jaws will be sore, your sides will be splitting – and not just from your kebab at the end of the night!

Fasten your seat belts as The Dolls take you on the gutter budget trip of a lifetime, with comedy banter, sing-alongs and all the fun that fans have come to expect from Scotland’s favourite scrubbers.

∙ Catch the tour at the following venues:

Saturday, March 18 – Dundee Rep

Saturday, March 25 – Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Friday, March 31 – Falkirk Town Hall

Saturday, April 1 – Motherwell Theatre

Saturday, April 8 – Eden Court, Inverness

Sunday, April 9 – Motherwell Concert Hall

Saturday, April 22 – Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

Sunday, April 30 – Glasgow King’s Theatre

Monday, May 1 – Glasgow King’s Theatre

Sunday, May 14 – Edinburgh Playhouse

For tickets, visit www.ents24.com