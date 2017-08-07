Trad dominates Skye Festival week

The music, people and culture of the Highlands dominates the stages of Sabhal Mòr Ostaig next week as the Skye Festival – Fèis an Eilein – continues its August programme.

Award-winning piping sensation Brìghde Chaimbeul will head-up a concert for the Isle of Skye Piping Society on Tuesday, 15 August.

Since winning last year’s BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Awards, Brìghde has been capturing the attention of audiences across the country with her fresh and versatile sound.

Joining her on the evening will be her talented siblings Steaphanaidh, Ciorstaidh-Sara and Eòsaph. The event takes place at An Talla Mòr at 8pm.

On Friday 18 August, Sabhal Mòr Ostaig joins forces with the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland for a day of academic collaboration and a concert featuring Eliza Ross’ Raasay. An evening recital will recreate the 19th century drawing room of Raasay House to celebrate the music of Lady d’Oyly of Raasay’s Original Highland Airs (1812).

The penultimate concert of this year’s Fèis plays out on Tuesday, 22 August, when the mighty quartet of Adam Sutherland (fiddle), Mairearad Green (accordion), Anna Massie (guitar) and Hamish Napier (flute and whistle) take to the stage of the college’s main hall.

This will be an unforgettable evening of world-class Scottish traditional music by some of the country’s top musicians featuring slow airs, fast-paced tunes and a few surprising musical interludes. The event is sponsored by Fearann Eilean Iarmain.

For tickets and a full programme visit www.skyefestival.scot or phone 01471 844207.

Running alongside the Feis is a lively festival fringe with house concerts, Gaelic quiz nights, family fun activities, cèilidh dances and charity cafés.

On Thursday, 17 August, SEALL will be holding a fundraising café in Ardvarsar Hall from 11am to 2pm. Home baking and freshly prepared light lunches will be served alongside teas, refreshments and a very warm welcome.

All proceeds of the charity café will go towards bringing quality educational theatre to the pupils of Bun-sgoil Shlèite.