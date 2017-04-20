Ultimate Highland Fling for runners

A group of island runners will take to the hills on Saturday 29th April to compete in the annual Highland Fling Ultra Trail Marathon.

The 53 mile race follows the West Highland Way route through Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park.

Carolyn Hare, of Stornoway Running and Athletics Club, is taking on the full 53 mile challenge. She is no stranger to ultra-running and has been a support runner in the Highland Fling race before. This will be her eighth ultra-marathon. Kym Bridle also put in a lot of hard training for the race but unfortunately has had to pull out due to injury. Adrienne Stewart, Katy Mackenzie, Louise Henderson and Lorna Thomson – also of SRAC – will compete in the event as a relay team. Louise has completed a leg of the race before, but it is the first time for the other three ladies.

The race leaves from Milngavie in the early hours of Saturday morning and runners have 15 hours to complete the run.