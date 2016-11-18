Western Isles libraries launch monthly film club

Two libraries in the Western Isles have launched a community film club as part of an innovative pilot project led by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC).

HebFlicks was created to allow members of the public in both Tarbert and Liniclate to enjoy a wide range of film screenings at their local library.

The monthly club will screen its first films next Wednesday (23rd November), book to film adaptations as part of Book Week Scotland, at both libraries for free. The club will then show a variety of films each month.

The pioneering film club is one of six being trialled in Scotland as part of SLIC’s Film Education in Libraries Project.

The £190,000 initiative was made possible through Creative Scotland as part of their Film Strategy and aims to improve the provision of film and moving image education across Scotland.

Over the last few months all participating libraries have received valuable new film screening equipment and training, providing each venue with all they need to host regular pop-up film events.

Kathleen Milne, Librarian at Western Isles Libraries said: “We want HebFlicks to offer our community more than a free film ticket once a month - we hope people will broaden their film knowledge and watch films they wouldn’t normally watch, such as animation or world cinema.

“Most importantly we want to bring people together of all ages in the community.”

Kathleen and her team will now roll-out the monthly film club, hosting pop-up film events and activities throughout the year.

Pamela Tulloch, Chief Executive at SLIC said: “Public libraries have always been a destination for learning and this pilot provides opportunities within communities for people to learn about film, providing a broader range of cultural experience to people who may have no other access to this.

“It will also help us to meet a key strategic aim of Scotland’s first public library strategy, ‘Ambition and Opportunity’ to position libraries as cultural centres, inspiring people through books, literature, music, film and theatre.”

Scott Donaldson, Head of Film Education, Creative Scotland said: “We are truly delighted to support Scottish Library and Information Council’s initiative and work with the libraries directly.

“Creative Scotland have worked with the library services to educate the librarians on film education and creative learning within library services, in pursuit of key aims within Creative Scotland’s Film Strategy and the National Strategy for Public Libraries in Scotland.”

For more information on HebFlicks please contact Tarbert Library 01859 502971 and Liniclate Library 01870 603691.