What can you tell us about ‘the good old days’?

We always refer to “the good old days”... but how good were they really?

Our sister publication, ‘Back In The Day’ want to know your thoughts on shopping in Stornoway in yesteryear.

Do you remember where you could buy everything from a pin to an anchor? What about your favourite baker? Can anyone match the butcher that’s long gone? And what about your clothes and shoes?

We now live in a world of national chains and online ‘click and buy’, so what was special about the old days?

We’d love to hear your thoughts and see any pictures you have of the shops that have no long gone.

If you would like to contribute to this feature, please email your memories and photographs to: news@stornowaygazette.co.uk. Alternatively you can mail: Stornoway Gazette, Unit 7, Cromwell Street Quay, Harbour View, Isle of Lewis, Stornoway HS1 2DF.