Winter festival at An Lanntair

An Lanntair in Stornoway is inviting the public to join them for a winter festival marking Scotland’s National Days of Celebration: St Andrew’s Day, Hogmanay and Burns Night.

This year for the first time the arts centre will host a week-long programme of events surrounding St Andrew’s Day.

Activities include a specially commissioned performance of ‘Burns on Strings’, a focus on Scottish film and themed menus offering the best of our national food and drink in the cafe bar.

So whether you want to see the Gaelic Gruffalo, sample some Scottish gin, take part in our quiz night or dance the night away at our family ceilidh, they hope to see you there!

The festival will include four musical evenings, and ticket holders to these musical events will be entered into a prize draw for a hamper of Scottish goodies.

An Lanntair’s Scottish Winter Festivals has received support through Scotland’s Winter Festivals a programme of events managed by EventScotland, part of VisitScotland, on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Dr Alasdair Allan, Minister for International Development and Europe, said: “Scotland’s Winter Festival is an exciting and diverse events programme, offering Scots both at home and abroad the chance to celebrate everything great about our wonderful country during the winter months.

“Twenty-three events will take place across 17 different local authorities, with Orkney and Shetland also hosting for the first time.

“This means that Scotland’s Winter Festival will truly be spread across all of Scotland, highlighting our contribution to the world in our own unique way.”

Highlights of the Festival

Monday 27 November – Gin and Food Pairing event

Monday 27 – Sat 2 December – Scottish Movie week

Thursday 30 November – St Andrew’s Day – Blue Rose Code

Saturday 2 December – Scottish Quiz Night follower by a traditional Music Session

Wednesday 27 December – Family Cèlidh with Hò-Rò

Saturday 30 December –Hogmanay - Willie Campbell & Friends

Saturday 27 January – Burns Night – Burns on Strings