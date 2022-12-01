Simon Fowler, the frontman of Ocean Colour Scene, is releasing book about his life and work

Written with long-time friend Daniel Rachel, a musician turned bestselling author and winner of the Penderyn Music Book Prize, One for the Road: The Lives & Lyrics of Simon Fowler & Ocean Colour Scene is released on December 8.

In the book, Fowler recounts his life and songwriting through the prism of 69 songs from all stages of his career – rom the first song he wrote when he was 16 through his formative groups, The Great Betrayal and The Fanatics, to Ocean Colour Scene and their multi-platinum selling albums in the mid-nineties.

Revealing a panoply of influences from William Yeats and Cole Porter to David Bowie, Lou Reed and Neil Young, the book reveals the stories behind the songs, the people and the places that inspired them and how Simon feels about them now.

Presented with a treasure trove of ephemera including 13 unreleased songs, more than 200 personal photographs, never seen before original handwritten lyrics and more than 150 rarely-seen items of memorabilia, it offers a unique and illuminating visual record of one of the great songwriters.

One For The Road is presented as an extended conversation and arranged alphabetically to provide a kaleidoscope rather than chronological account. The result is a revelatory self-portrait and a testimony to friendship.