Cultural leaders call for gender balance in live music

Cultural leaders in the Outer Hebrides are urging the music industry to make gender balance a fundamental requirement for live events.

HebCelt’s Operations Co-Ordinator Carol Ferguson, the festival’s Artist Programmer Michelle Shields, and An Lanntair art centre’s Head of Performing Arts and Cultural Projects Alex Macdonald, say more opportunities are needed.

Ahead of the Isle of Harris Distillery ‘Women In Music’ panel discussion to mark International Women’s Day in Stornoway on Saturday, they say the Outer Hebrides has been leading the way in ensuring equality is to the fore of programming.

Carol said: “HebCelt Festival has a long and proud history of equality, and has been able to achieve gender balance every year since 2014 and was among the first to join the Keychange campaign pledge when it followed.

“Everywhere from our board of directors to volunteers and performers come under the same equality umbrella, and it is very much part of our festival DNA. We are a safe and inclusive organisation and that’s very evident.

“This commitment makes us an attractive destination for artists who want to play here because we’ve been helping lead that change for more than a decade. Not every event can demonstrate that same track record, and that has to be a concern that needs to be addressed wherever possible.”

Michelle added that this year’s festival has more female performers than ever before and hopes it will inspire both fans and emerging talent.

She said: “You can’t be what you can’t see is a phrase I keep returning to because in the past the music industry just wasn’t as diverse a place as it could and should have been, which is something that is thankfully beginning to change now, albeit still far too slowly as we have seen. But it's very important for us as a festival and should really be a pre-requisite for any live music event.

“Imagine being that young girl who looks up and sees Nina Nesbitt or Josie Duncan on stage this year and thinks they can do it too. How amazing is it that brilliant, emerging talent like Isla Scott, Laura Silverstone and Lauren Collier get to rub shoulders with Lulu, Eddi Reader and Madison Violet?

“Or seeing the joy on the faces of The Tumbling Souls or Malin Lewis Trio as the famous HebCelt bounce begins. These are moments that don’t just fade when the lights go out - they can ignite careers and lifelong dreams.”

Both HebCelt and An Lanntair have collaborated on projects that have rewritten the rule book and grown from strength to strength, including the responsibility of how Gaelic is represented within such a focus.

Alex said: “An Lanntair has always strived to promote female artists, with projects like Here Come the Girls and Hebridean Women now regularly featured in our annual programme.

“This year’s Heb Celt in An Lanntair will in fact feature the 20th anniversary of Hebridean Women show, but to be fair it’s not been hard to do in the islands as we produce so many wonderful female singers.

“That said, these performance opportunities have to be created for artists, as do the opportunities for audiences to access the work of our female artists both at home and elsewhere, so I see both An Lanntair and HebCelt’s role as vital in that regard.”

The Isle of Harris Distillery’s second Annual International Women’s Day Ceilidh, which is hosting the panel, takes place at Lews Castle in Stornoway between 2pm and 6pm on Saturday. Others taking part include artist and Gaelic Singer of The Year Emma Macleod, Radio Presenter on 'Cruinn', BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal EIlidh Macdonald and artist and music tutor Corina MacInnes.

Gemma Campbell, Customer Service and Event Manager with hosts The Isle of Harris Distillery, said she hopes the discussion will encourage people to pursue their ambitions.

She said: “International Women's Day is a powerful occasion to celebrate women and recognise their invaluable contributions across all sectors of society, this year we are celebrating women in music.

“I am thrilled to bring together a panel of inspiring women on behalf of the Isle of Harris Distillery to share their journeys and empower others. Their stories and experiences will undoubtedly resonate with and inspire the women attending.

“Ultimately, my hope is that everyone leaves the event feeling encouraged to be bold, pursue their ambitions, and embrace their full potential. This event is a tribute to their resilience, achievements, and unwavering spirit.”

Tickets cost £10 with all the proceeds going to the Menstrual Health Project. Details can be found at the Harris Distillery website.