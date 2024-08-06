Fleur East Confirmed As Support Act For 2024 AIG Women’s Open Concert

The performer known for hits like ‘Sax’ and ‘Favourite Thing’ will join Tom Grennan at St Andrews this month

Today, The R&A has revealed that Fleur East, celebrated for her electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, will be the support act for this year’s AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews.

The concert, headlined by Tom Grennan, is set for Saturday 24 August at the home of golf, adds a fresh layer of excitement to this year’s AIG Women’s Open.

Fleur East first captivated audiences as a finalist on The X Factor and has since built a successful music career with hit singles such as ‘Sax’ and ‘Favourite Thing’. Renowned for her high-octane performances and magnetic stage presence, Fleur also has a deep appreciation for golf and is set to bring her vibrant energy to St Andrews..

Speaking ahead of her upcoming performance, Fleur East said:: "Performing at the AIG Women’s Open is such an honour, especially at such a historic venue like St Andrews. As a huge golf fan, I’m really excited to combine my love for the sport with my passion for music. I can't wait to bring my energy to the stage and celebrate this spectacular event with all the fans.”

Fleur added: "I got into golf a few years ago and have been hooked ever since. It's such a challenging and rewarding sport. I'm constantly inspired by the dedication and skill of the female golfers who compete at the highest level. Celebrating women’s sport is so important and being part of an event that does just that is incredibly special to me. I hope my performance helps to highlight the excitement and talent in women’s golf and encourages more people to get involved and support these amazing athletes."

The announcement follows the news that BRIT and Ivor Novello-nominated singer-songwriter Tom Grennan will headline the concert. Tom Grennan, known for his chart-topping hits including ‘Little Bit Of Love’ and ‘By Your Side’, will perform a range of his classic alternative indie hits.

The AIG Women’s Open, held from 21-25 August, showcases the world’s best women golfers competing in the most international line-up of the year. The Championship not only highlights exceptional on-course action but also aims to attract new and diverse audiences by delivering a unique and memorable off-course experience.

The R&A has introduced live music at the AIG Women’s Open to create a more inclusive and engaging atmosphere, appealing to a wider audience beyond traditional golf fans. This is the second time live music has featured at the Championship, following Ellie Goulding’s performance at Walton Heath last year. The initiative has proven successful in attracting a younger and more diverse audience, enhancing the overall event experience.

Zoe Ridgway, Championship Director of the AIG Women’s Open at The R&A, added, “Having Fleur East join us as the support act for this year’s concert will be incredibly exciting. Her energetic performance will complement Tom Grennan’s headline set, creating an unforgettable evening of entertainment in St Andrews. This combination of world-class golf and live music truly embodies our commitment to broadening the appeal of the AIG Women’s Open and providing a spectacular experience for all attendees.

“Since we announced that Tom Grennan is performing, we have seen an immediate impact on the types of fans who are buying tickets to attend. We are seeing almost as many women as men attending, while the average age of those coming to St Andrews has come down with an uplift in the number of junior and youth tickets allocated. This is important for creating greater diversity in the followership of the AIG Women’s Open and it will hopefully inspire them to have a long involvement in the sport.”

Children and young people will once again be able to attend the Championship free of charge on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday as part of The R&A’s successful ‘Kids Go Free’ programme, which provides children under 16 free entry when accompanied by a paying adult.

Ticket information for the AIG Women’s Open can be viewed here.