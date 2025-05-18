Full steam ahead for summer art event
Open Studios are an established feature of many places in the UK. Artists and makers open their studios or workplaces over a set period and welcome the public to come and meet them, view their work and learn a little more about the wealth and variety of creativity produced locally. Visiting the OSH studios and venues is a great way to seek out unique gifts and artwork with a flavour of the Hebrides and meet the artists and makers in their own settings. There’s no obligation to buy, though you may well not be able to resist!
We will be producing our usual guide that contains a map and information about all the members exhibiting. There is also a map and full details on the website www.openstudioshebrides.com
The dates are:
Weekend 1: 24th, 25th, 26th July
and Weekend 2: 31st July, 1st and 2nd August