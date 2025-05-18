Full steam ahead for summer art event

By P M Hare
Contributor
Published 18th May 2025, 13:58 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 16:44 BST
The islands are buzzing with plans for the next Open Studios Hebrides (OSH), which will once again take place at the end of July and start of August. Many artists will open up their individual studios, while others will exhibit at Stornoway Town Hall, and at Urras Galson in North Lewis. There is a wide range of art – with something for absolutely everyone!

Open Studios are an established feature of many places in the UK. Artists and makers open their studios or workplaces over a set period and welcome the public to come and meet them, view their work and learn a little more about the wealth and variety of creativity produced locally. Visiting the OSH studios and venues is a great way to seek out unique gifts and artwork with a flavour of the Hebrides and meet the artists and makers in their own settings. There’s no obligation to buy, though you may well not be able to resist!

We will be producing our usual guide that contains a map and information about all the members exhibiting. There is also a map and full details on the website www.openstudioshebrides.com

The dates are:

Weekend 1: 24th, 25th, 26th July

and Weekend 2: 31st July, 1st and 2nd August

