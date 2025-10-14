Incredible true story of Scotland's most famous bear coming to Stornoway

Hercules the Bear shares the tall tale of the Stirlingshire couple who raised a 10-foot grizzly bear in their own home.

The incredible true story of Scotland’s most famous bear is coming to Stornoway.

And Tenterhooks are bringing the production to An Lanntair on Saturday.

Ben Winger, Maggie Robin, Suzie Ferguson & Diane Thornton. Image Credit: Eoin Carey

Hercules the Bear tells the completely true story of the grizzly bear bought by Andy and Maggie Robin for £50 from Kingussie’s Highland Wildlife Park, which they raised to become a contemporary Scottish folk hero.

First appearing alongside Andy on the wrestling circuit, Hercules would go on to achieve worldwide fame after his disappearance while filming a Kleenex advert on Benbecula led to a 24-day bear hunt like no other.

Chat show appearances, a documentary, and a co-starring role alongside James Bond would follow; and now, Hercules’ story is being told on stage for the first time, combining theatre, physical comedy and puppetry.

While Andy sadly passed away in 2019, Maggie has been closely involved with the production.

Image credit: Eoin Carey

She said: “I’m so excited that the story of Hercules – and Andy and I – will be told on stage for the first time. Our time with Hercules was so precious so it’s just a pleasure to get to relive it once again.

“The show Tenterhooks have created is such a great tribute to our special bear for so many reasons, but perhaps most notably because the Hercules puppets are so lifelike. I’m so thrilled to be involved with the tour and can’t wait for Hercules to meet audiences the length and breadth of Scotland once again.”

Featuring incredible puppets made by Fergus Dunnet and Gretchen Maynard-Hahn, and expertly brought to life by Suzie Ferguson, Hercules the Bear is a fittingly extraordinary tribute to Scotland’s most famous bear, to be enjoyed by the whole family.

Tickets available from https://lanntair.com/events/event/hercules-the-bear/