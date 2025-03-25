Russell Kane invites celebrities to tell their travel tales in new podcast

Russell asks guests to share their personal travel stories and what destinations mean the most to them. Oti Mabuse recalls road trips with her parents in South Africa, Romania and Iceland and reflects on growing up in the Apartheid era.

A fan of a fly and flop all inclusive holiday, tourism graduate and self-proclaimed travel expert, Rob Beckett speaks about his family’s love for Orlando and avoiding the rollercoasters when he hits the theme parks with his kids. Whilst Marcus Waring recalls his first family holidays in France and package holidays in Menorca, Larry Lamb talks about being on the road with son George in Turkey and Ellie Simmonds shares her insights into accessible travel, girls’ trips to Lanzarote and bus rides in Vietnam.

The celebrities also reveal their top three ‘must pack’ items with Rob Beckett relying on his Crocs and Oti Mabuse enjoying solitude with the help of noise cancelling headphones. And after getting lost on the slopes and mistakenly skiing across borders, Marcus Waring always brings his compass.

And they offer up their top travel tips, biggest travel icks and favourite holiday drinks – Ellie Simmonds uses polo mints to strike up conversations and distract herself from flight anxiety, Rob Beckett hates monogrammed luggage and Paul Brunson’s a fan of a Pina Colada. As well as sharing their ultimate bucket list destinations - Stacey Dooley hankers for a trip to New Zealand, Dr Ranj Singh wants to see Tibet and Ellie Simmonds dreams of taking to the waterways of Venice.

Host Russell Kane, who’s favourite holiday destination is Barbados, is pleased to be back for a second season riffling through the hand baggage of a cast from the worlds of sports, entertainment and food.

“As a stand up I spend a lot of my time living out of a suitcase and I have a genuine passion for travel - which makes me the perfect host for this. Travel makes such an impact, from the memories we make on our first childhood holidays, to the independence of first travelling as an adult to planning adventures for your own children and families.

"Everyone has a great travel tale to tell and I’m lucky enough to get a cracking group of legends to share theirs and talk about how their experiences have shaped their lives.”

Featuring laugh out loud moments and reflections on more personal questions about travelling with disability, challenging family dynamics and the influence of your childhood upbringing, Pack Your Bags is an inspirational travel companion and a fun, refreshing listen.

TUI offers package holidays to many of the destinations discussed from Orlando theme parks, to Kenyan Safaris, wintery Icelandic getaways, and sunshine breaks in the Balearics and Canaries.

TUI offers seven night holidays to Orlando staying at Disney's All Star Music Resort from £1366 per person based on two adults, two children sharing departing from London Gatwick travelling to Melbourne Airport Florida on 10th August 2025. Price includes transfers and 20kg hold luggage per passenger. Park tickets are not included. Check out our Disney Holiday Hub for more holidays and offers.

TUI offers a ten night Taste of Kenya Safari from £2293 per person based on two adults sharing departing from London Heathrow travelling to Mombasa Airport on 13 November. Price includes 10 breakfasts, 9 lunches and 10 dinners plus 6 reserve drives, transfers and internal flights, staying at a range of 3 & 4* hotels and English-speaking guide.

TUI offers four night holidays to Reykjavik Iceland from £523 per person staying at the 3* Fosshotel Raudara based on two adults sharing flying from London Luton on 7 May. Includes breakfast, transfers and 10kg hand luggage.

TUI offers seven night holidays to Menorca staying at the 4* Gruphotel Mar de Menorca from £1064 per person based on a family of four sharing a one bedroomed apartment on an all inclusive basis, travelling from Manchester Airport on 26th July. Includes transfers and 20kg of hold luggage per passenger.

TUI offers night ten holidays to Lanzarote staying at the 4* Riu Paraiso Lanzarote from £1009 per person based on two adults sharing a twin room with terrace or balcony on an all inclusive basis, travelling from Newcastle Airport on 29 May. Includes transfers and 20kg of hold luggage per passenger.

TUI's Pack Your Bags podcast returns with an exciting new season on Tuesday, March 25

