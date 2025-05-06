Scottish Government fund virtual eating disorder training for healthcare staff in the Outer Hebrides
The training is for any NHS healthcare professional who does not work in eating disorders directly, but wants to be better equipped to spot the signs of an eating disorder in their patients.
The training is hosted by the charity Beat, who describe their mission "to end the pain and suffering caused by eating disorders."
"This is an excellent course, and the presenter was very knowledgeable and engaging. I would recommend it for any health professional who may encounter a patient with a suspected or confirmed eating disorder." - Recent Beyond the Symptoms attendee
In a recent article in the Scottish Sun, a representative for Beat shared that, "in the last five years, the number of young Scottish people asking for help with an eating disorder has almost doubled."
To book, contact Beat on [email protected] or read more here: https://www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk/training-events/find-training/training-for-healthcare-professionals/
Anyone needing support for their own or for a loved one's eating disorder should contact Beat's Helpline team. www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk/helplines