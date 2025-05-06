Scottish Government fund virtual eating disorder training for healthcare staff in the Outer Hebrides

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Scottish Government have funded places for clinical healthcare professionals in the Outer Hebrides to attend one of Beat's CPD-accredited eating disorders training courses, Beyond the Symptoms.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The training is for any NHS healthcare professional who does not work in eating disorders directly, but wants to be better equipped to spot the signs of an eating disorder in their patients.

The training is hosted by the charity Beat, who describe their mission "to end the pain and suffering caused by eating disorders."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is an excellent course, and the presenter was very knowledgeable and engaging. I would recommend it for any health professional who may encounter a patient with a suspected or confirmed eating disorder." - Recent Beyond the Symptoms attendee

Previous attendees have varied from GPs, Cardiologists, Dentists, to Nurses.

In a recent article in the Scottish Sun, a representative for Beat shared that, "in the last five years, the number of young Scottish people asking for help with an eating disorder has almost doubled."

To book, contact Beat on [email protected] or read more here: https://www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk/training-events/find-training/training-for-healthcare-professionals/

Anyone needing support for their own or for a loved one's eating disorder should contact Beat's Helpline team. www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk/helplines