Western Isles encouraged to get involved in World Gaelic Week 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gaelic funding opportunities available in the Western Isles for landmark celebration

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seachdain na Gàidhlig (World Gaelic Week) has unveiled dates for its fourth edition and will return from 24th February – 2nd March 2025 under the theme Ceanglaichean gun Chrìch (pronounced kyeh-leech-un gun chreech), which signifies Building Connections in English, and Western Isles locals are being encouraged to get involved.

With funding support from Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Seachdain na Gàidhlig 2025 will continue to promote and preserve Gaelic language and culture across Scotland and the global diaspora, strengthening existing and establishing new Gaelic connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People in the Western Isles are being called on to take advantage of the initiative’s Small Grants Fund, supported by Bòrd na Gàidhlig.

Seachdain na Gàidhlig Director Joy Dunlop

Funding of up to £500 is available for individuals, community groups and organisations who are looking to celebrate Gaelic in their community, with applications now open at www.seachdainnagaidhlig.scot to Gaelic speakers, learners and enthusiasts in and around the Western Isles and right across Scotland.

2024 saw a record number of applicants and recipients for the pot and the wider events programme, with people putting on a wide range of inclusive events and activities that build connections and enrich lives, from Oban to Edinburgh, Stornoway to Paisley and everywhere in between. People have until midnight on Thursday 31st October 2024 to apply.

Back in February, this year’s Seachdain na Gàidhlig showcased over 170 events in 100 locations throughout Scotland and across the world, including Nova Scotia and New York. The initiative also delivered its first-ever programme of digital assemblies for schools, which engaged 12,600 pupils from 136 schools across 27 local authority areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first official nationwide language week of its kind it's set to grow to new heights next year and further solidify its position as a premier platform for Gaelic cultural exchange.

Seachdain na Gàidhlig also encompasses the hugely popular Say a Gaelic Phrase Day which engages thousands online each year and will be back on Thursday 27th February 2025.

Across the board this year organisers are determined to continue the initiative’s growth and far-reaching impact. This year’s theme of Ceanglaichean gun Chrìch celebrates the idea that language is all about connections – linguistic, cultural and human.

Joy Dunlop, Director of Seachdain na Gàidhlig, said: “The connections that come with language are integral to every facet of our lives and are the ties that bind us together, and this is something that we want to explore, celebrate and build upon this year. I love that this theme can be interpreted in so many ways – there truly is no wrong way to celebrate Gaelic, and build your own connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seachdain na Gàidhlig 2024 was our biggest event to date, with participants across the world celebrating our Gaelic language and heritage, and the vibrancy and richness it brings to cultural life in Scotland and beyond. It doesn’t matter if you’re a native speaker, Gaelic learner or have never heard Gaelic spoken – all are welcome to participate in our in-person events, online initiatives, and schools programme. As I always say, more is more!

“We are delighted to have our funding from Bòrd na Gàidhlig for the 2025 edition of Seachdain na Gàidhlig confirmed. All events are welcome as long as they have a Gaelic element, and the Small Grants fund was created to help support this, by awarding grants of up to £500. We would love to see lots of applications from the Western Isles so if you have an idea for an event or initiative, please do consider applying – we’ll be holding online information sessions about how to do this in early October and aim to make the process as easy as possible. We can’t wait to see everyone’s ideas and help bring them to life!”

Organised by Scottish traditional culture and music organisation Hands Up For Trad, with support from Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Seachdain na Gàidhlig was inspired by the success of other minority language initiatives such as Seachtain na Gaeilge in Ireland and Mìos nan Gàidheal in Nova Scotia. The week-long celebration gives Scottish Gaelic speakers, learners and supporters the opportunity to celebrate the language at home and internationally and drives national recognition and awareness.

Ealasaid MacDonald, Ceannard, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, said: “Seachdain na Gàidhlig has become an integral part of the Gaelic landscape. The events it showcases highlight the significant role Gaelic plays across Scotland. Bòrd na Gàidhlig is delighted to support Seachdain na Gàidhlig through our Small Grants Fund, providing opportunities for people across the country to use, engage with, learn, and celebrate Gaelic.”

Seachdain na Gàidhlig 2025 will take place from 24th February - 2nd March 2025. For more information or to apply for funding, please visit www.seachdainnagaidhlig.scot.