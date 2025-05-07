A whopping 90 per cent of UK children will be tuning into Eurovision this year - thanks to the so-called 'Sam Ryder effect' sweeping through schools.

Young Brits are set to embrace the upcoming Eurovision with open arms (May 13 - May 17) thanks to the widespread popularity of musician Sam Ryder - the UK's highest-scoring Eurovision entrant of all time.

Since his iconic 2022 Space Man performance that catapulted the UK back to Eurovision glory, 70 per cent of children say they are now Eurovision fans.

Research commissioned ahead of this year's competition in Basel by easyJet has found Eurovision fever is well and truly alive in Gen Z and even younger, and inspiring a new generation of wanderlusters.

Spain has emerged as the most popular ‘adopted’ Eurovision nation among British youngsters, followed by Italy and Switzerland

Over 90 per cent of children plan to watch at least some of Eurovision this year and two-thirds (66 per cent) of adults say the contest is influencing younger generations to learn more about different cultures and inspiring a desire to visit new places across the continent.

A further 57 per cent of mini-fans say they will support an 'adopted country' during the contest, after being inspired to learn more about its culture, language and style.

With nearly half (46 per cent) of young fans saying the different costumes are their favourite part of the competition, easyJet is celebrating the upcoming competition in Basel by re-creating Eurovision's most unforgettable looks with some of its youngest superfans.

The re-imagined acts include Lordi's monster metal moment and Abba's glitzy 70s glam.

However it is Sam Ryder's now-legendary sparkly space-inspired jumpsuit that almost half (47 per cent) of British children voted as the most iconic Eurovision look of all time.

Ryder's legendary outfit is what's inspiring six-year-old Franklin to watch this year's competition.

Franklin said: "I love Eurovision because it's so much fun!

"Dressing up like my favourite Eurovision performers, like Sam Ryder, makes me feel like I'm part of the show. I can't wait to watch the Grand Final and see all the amazing performances this year!"

Michael Brown, easyJet's director of cabin services, praised the newfound interest from the next generation into Europe's biggest singing competition.

Michael said: "Kids across the country are totally tuned in to Eurovision and it's fantastic to see how it's inspiring the next generation to learn more about the vibrant and varied cultures and places across Europe.

"As the largest airline in Basel, we're incredibly proud to be flying more visitors to the city throughout the contest than any other airline and, connecting fans from across the UK and Europe and celebrating what makes Eurovision such a unique and unifying event."

Martin Green, Director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: "The Eurovision Song Contest is about more than music – it's a calling and a celebration of creativity, diversity, and culture. It's thrilling to see younger people embrace this spirit, as they discover the magic of Eurovision and explore new cultures.”

Top 10 iconic Eurovision looks as voted for by British children are:

1. Sam Ryder (Great Britain, 2022) (47%)

2. Abba (Sweden, 1974) (33%)

3. Subwoolfer (Norway, 2022) (31%)

4. Lordi (Finland, 2006) (29%)

5. Tix (Norway, 2021) (24%)

6. Jedward (Ireland, 2012) (21%)

7. Loreen (Sweden 2012 and 2023) (19%)

8. Jamie Lee (Germany, 2016) (15%)

9. Nemo (Switzerland, 2024) (15%)

10. Pirates of the Sea (Latvia, 2008) (14%)

The Top 10 destinations in Europe kids would like to visit after being inspired by their Eurovision entries are:

1. Italy (36%)

2. Spain (27%)

3. Switzerland (26%)

4. Norway (21%)

5. Croatia (17%)

6. Denmark (16%)

7. France (16%)

8. Greece (14%)

9. Germany (13%)

10. Netherlands (12%)