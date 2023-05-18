14 month meter wait hits new restaurant launch

Matteo Giovanazzi was hoping the new business could tap into the summer trade.

​As reported by the Gazette earlier this year, chef and restauranteur Matteo Giovanazzi was hoping to open La Balena restaurant in the old Whaler’s Rest premises on Francis Street in time for the summer season.

Now he faces a race against time due to a problem that has become very familiar throughout the islands – the reluctance of energy suppliers to fit meters for new-build or newly renovated premises.

Matteo said this week: “Until we get the meter in, my kitchen and bar equipment are in a warehouse in Glasgow. Everything is dependent on a meter being installed at which point we will be pretty much ready to go. It is frustrating to say the least”.

Earlier in the year, Matteo asked for applications for staff and got a good response. He said: “I’ve still got the CVs but we can’t employ anyone until we have an opening date and we can’t set that until we have a meter”.

The meter challenge has been in the hands of contractor Neil Mackay who has been responsible for the impressive refurbishment of the premises to create a 50 seat restaurant with 30 more places in an outside courtyard.

His company has been dealing with British Gas who were contracted by La Balena as power suppliers. Despite months of efforts to pin them down, they would not give a date for fitting the meter while also refusing to cancel the supply contract, until recently agreeing to do so following a “high level complaint against them”.

Another supplier has now been identified who has given a date for fitting the meter and it is hoped that progress will be made over the next few weeks.

Mr Mackay described the situation as “quite unbelievable”. He said it had taken months to sort out the same problem in relation to four flats the company built and similar problems have been reported as widespread throughout the islands.