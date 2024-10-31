350 workers needed for Minch inter-connector​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A converter station will be needed, along with the inter-connector

​A total of 350 workers will be required during “peak” construction of the Minch inter-connector and associated on-island works, with a requirement that temporary housing provision be established, as well as placing major additional pressure on ferry services.

The scale of the challenge ahead became clear after senior representatives from SSEN Transmission, who are responsible for the project, addressed a meeting of Stornoway Community Council last month.

A new inter-connector across the Minch and converter station at Arnish is needed to enable future renewable energy projects on the island to export electricity to the markets where it is needed.

Kevin Morrison, SSEN Community Liaison Manager, and Colin Bell, Western Isles Lead Project Manager, attended the meeting of Stornoway Community Council.

Minutes of the exchanges have been seen by the Gazette and help explain the level of activity over the next few years.

“Colin Bell explained that the impact of the project on transport links will be challenging for the island,” the minutes state. “Demand for ferry capacity could rise three-fold over the next three years and could justify investing in a third ferry.

“Accommodation is another challenge. There will be 350 people at peak construction. SSEN are working to identify capacity and are committed to a lasting legacy and invest in the housing stock.”

The minutes further state that they have a “detailed list of sites, either brownfield or existing sites” and would “avoid using hotel accommodation during the tourist season”.

“A mix of solutions are being looked into” and SSE is “looking at accommodation in the Stornoway airport area” which will be submitted to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar for planning permission.

The company representatives told the meeting that they would “maximise the local workforce, working with contractors”, but given the scale of the work a significant number will need to come from the mainland.

“Colin Bell explained that SSEN will be spending £20 billion across the North of Scotland, £1.8 billion here in the islands, including the sub-sea cable” in order to transform the electricity transmission network so that renewable energy can be exported south.