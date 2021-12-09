A Boris toast to Harris Gin

Boris enjoying his Harris Gin

The Prime Minister’s residence had been transformed into a festive food and drink market ahead of Small Business Saturday to promote British exports.

Twelve firms from across the UK – including Harris Gin – provided market stalls to show off their most popular products to an attendance of Ministers, ambassadors, trade union representatives and industry leaders.

A quote attributed to Mr Johnson said: “As it’s St Andrew’s Day, I’m looking forward to sampling a Clootie McToot dumpling, some Loch Fyne Oysters and a winter warmer from the Isle of Harris Distillery.”