A Boris toast to Harris Gin
Let’s be absolutely clear … Boris Johnson sampled Harris Gin at Downing Street last week but it definitely wasn’t a party.
The Prime Minister’s residence had been transformed into a festive food and drink market ahead of Small Business Saturday to promote British exports.
Twelve firms from across the UK – including Harris Gin – provided market stalls to show off their most popular products to an attendance of Ministers, ambassadors, trade union representatives and industry leaders.
A quote attributed to Mr Johnson said: “As it’s St Andrew’s Day, I’m looking forward to sampling a Clootie McToot dumpling, some Loch Fyne Oysters and a winter warmer from the Isle of Harris Distillery.”
Any publicity is good publicity and the on-line version of the original story about the other Downing Street non-party is now accompanied by a picture of Mr Johnson having his snifter of Harris Gin.