A May day that helped transform the islands

One of the biggest contracts in the early days of Arnish was the construction of a barge called the Lonka for Olsen's

“Thursday May 16th was a day on which three events of great significance for the future of the islands took place,” reported the Stornoway Gazette. The year was 1974.

“In the morning, Stornoway Trust announced the successful completion of their deal with Fred Olsen for the oil-related development at Arnish. Four hours later came news of the Secretary of State’s decision to grant planning permission for the scheme.

“In the evening, the first meeting of the newly-elected Western Isles Council was held in the Town Council chambers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a community which likes marking its anniversaries, it is perhaps surprising that none of these events has been more formally recognised – the genesis of the Arnish yard and the inauguration of a unified islands authority, both on the same date 50 years ago. A momentous day indeed.

Rev Donald Macaulay, the first convener of Comhairle nan Eilean

The creation of a single local authority for the Western Isles was certainly of historic significance. It was an aspiration which had been talked about at least since the 1940s but only emerged through the local government reforms which followed the Wheatley Committee’s Report in 1972.

Given that there had been a single Parliamentary constituency for the Western Isles since 1918, it was a glaring anomaly that the territories of Ross and Cromarty County Council and Inverness-shire County Council had continued to be divided by the Clisham, as Hebridean outposts of Dingwall and Inverness.

Undoubtedly this was due in part to the influence of landowners who at the time dominated local government in the Highlands and would have been most reluctant to give up their hold on the islands, though the powers they exercised were characterised mainly by parsimony. It was an arrangement which had served the Inverness-shire islands – Harris, Uist and Barra – particularly harshly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even then, Wheatley had proposed that the three island groups – Orkney, Shetland and the Outer Hebrides – should become districts within a vast Highland region. The idea of single-tier islands authorities only prevailed as the legislation made its way through Westminster.

The Arnish fabrication yard under construction.

May 1974 was a key month in this transition. Elections were held for the outgoing authorities – the two county councils, five district councils as well as Stornoway Town Council with Sandy Matheson being re-elected as the last Provost of the Burgh. Under the Wheatley reforms, Burghs disappeared altogether from Scottish terminology.

Perhaps confusingly at the time, elections were also held for the new authority which was to operate alongside the old set-up for the first year. Of 30 wards in the Western Isles, only 14 were contested while one familiar pattern was set. Just one woman, Kathleen Macaskill in the Dell ward, was returned to the new authority.

In one fell swoop, the landlords and “clan chiefs” disappeared from Hebridean local government while clerics of outstanding calibre became prominent among its natural leadership – Donald Macaulay, Calum Maclellan, Jack Macarthur, Roddy Macleod, Roddy Mackinnon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At that inaugural meeting, Rev. Donald Macaulay – then the Church of Scotland minister at Lemreway – became the first convener of the new local authority and effectively its leader. This was only decided on a cut of the cards after a 15-15 tied vote with Sandy Matheson.

All this upheaval in local democracy was happening in the middle of the biggest industrial and economic event to visit Lewis since the grandiose plans for Lord Leverhulme fell apart half a century earlier.

The plans for Arnish began to take shape in May 1973 when representatives of Fred Olsen visited Lewis for the first time. Initial contacts had been through the Highlands and Islands Development Board and its chairman, Sir Andrew Gilchrist, had a close personal involvement in making the connection.

Sir Andrew was often caricatured as a bumbling Establishment figure, parachuted into the role by the Tory-run Scottish Office. In reality, he was a shrewd operator who had been the British ambassador to Iceland and doubtless developed contacts with other Scandinavian countries. He knew Olsen’s were looking for a site in Scotland and asked them to consider Arnish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At that time, the need to “do something” in the islands weighed heavily upon the Board which had defined its own mission as being to reverse the decline of peripheral areas. The opposite had been happening on Lewis and Harris in the previous couple of years as the oil-related boom on the east coast sucked labour away from the west.

This came on top of a general economic malaise characterised by low wages and high unemployment. To make matters worse, the Department of Employment had been accused of forcing not only single men but also married ones with families to accept work in Easter Ross and to live in camps, on pain of losing their dole money.

It was against this background that the Olsen negotiations with Stornoway Trust emerged into full view in October 1973 with Sandy Matheson presiding over a packed public meeting in Stornoway Town Hall, in his role as chairman of Stornoway Trust who were landowners at Arnish. Along with the Trust’s factor, D.M. Smith, Sandy had been working closely with Olsen’s to produce an outcome which they believed to be essential to the island’s economic fate.

He told the public meeting that “the eventual decision will be the most important for many years” before calling on Michael Thomson from Olsen’s to outline the proposals. The mood of the meeting was generally positive and gave the Trust the degree of public support it needed to press ahead with negotiations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resistance to wholehearted acceptance of industrialisation at Arnish came from two principal sources – the Lord’s Day Observance Society and the Harris Tweed mill-owners, though neither engaged in full frontal attack. Whatever reservations existed, the economic situation – and particularly the exodus of men to the east coast – created a strong public mood in favour of the development.

With local government in mid-transition, Ross and Cromarty County Council remained the planning authority. It initiated an impact study but to ensure the decision lay in island hands, a Lewis planning committee was set up. By early March, it had recommended approval for the project on the basis of the impact study.

The Hebridean Spinners Advisory Committee, which represented the Harris Tweed mills, had complained about a statement in the impact study that the industry was overmanned and could withstand the likely loss of 100 to 200 workers to Arnish. They described this as “dangerously misleading and damaging in the eyes of the people of this island and customers”.

However the planning committee concluded that the Harris Tweed industry could not give any guarantees there would be no more rationalisation and redundancies. Indeed, Sandy Matheson went further, claiming that the mills were “laying the groundwork of a subtle campaign” to blame the Arnish development for job losses and mergers that would happen anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandy continued: “I have not noticed any mill-owners having to emigrate to find work or any mill owners having to live in sub-standard housing”. With 1000 men on Lewis unemployed, how could the mills claim to need “every man they could get”. Wage competition, he suggested, was their real concern.

The impact study made radical proposals which signified the anticipated scale of a development that would build over the years and have a long-term future. These ambitions were adopted by the planning committee – 250 houses a year until 1979; a new secondary school and possibly two primary schools, as well as increased recreational facilities.

In contrast, the study suggested, the prospects for Lewis if the Olsen interest in Arnish was turned away, were grim. The traditional industries of weaving and crofting were in decline, the Harris Tweed industry was likely to undergo rationalisation in the near future and already there had been a large emigration to the Easter Ross oil-related developments, it said.

The report, probably written by the development officer Robin King, continued bluntly: “Traditional cultural values will probably continue relatively unchallenged but so will emigration, unemployment and depopulation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Harris Tweed industry’s concerns could be faced down fairly easily, the question of potential Sunday working was much more sensitive. This was true for the Stornoway Trust itself as well as much of the wider Lewis public and – from their own perspective – the potential developers.

The issue had been raised at the Town Hall public meeting by Donald Mackay, secretary of the Lord Day’s Observance Society who said: “We have here a way of life that is very precious to many of us. If in the conditions the Stornoway Trust lays down, there is a clause that there will be no Sunday working, what will be the company’s position?”.

Mr Thomson replied: “Then I think this must greatly colour our view of coming in here”. It was an answer which signalled there was going to be no easy acceptance of a prohibition which would not be imposed anywhere else in the country – and Olsen’s did have other options.

It says a lot for the diplomatic skills of Sandy Matheson and D.M. Smith that they came up with an “essential maintenance” formula which satisfied both sides to the point at which a lease was signed, though the issue of Sunday working remained a bone of contention throughout the eight years of Olsen’s tenure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Lewis planning committee, Ross and Cromarty County Council and Stornoway Trust all signed up to the deal, the final planning decision lay with the Secretary of State for Scotland and his endorsement duly arrived on May 16th. In February 1974, a General Election had resulted in the return of a Labour government with Willie Ross as Secretary of State.

The chequered history of the Arnish yard deserves a book to itself but in the short-term at least, the impact on the island’s economy proved to be dramatic and overwhelmingly beneficial. Throughout the 1970s, population decline was reversed and prosperity increased. However, the vision of a gradual build-up while houses and schools were built to accommodate the rising population proved illusory.

The oil fabrication industry of the 1970s was characterised by boom and bust rather than stability. Olsen’s had signed a 60 year lease but were gone by 1982. However, the Arnish yard has lived on and is currently in a healthy position under its recently acquired Harland & Wolff identity.

That is only possible because of the facility’s prior existence. Without the vision and determination of those who brought Olsen’s to Lewis in the first place, none of it would be possible. Which, in itself, is a good enough reason for marking the anniversary and recalling that history - before it gets lost in the mists of time.