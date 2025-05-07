Added cost concern over care home move

Bremner Court, which opened in 2023, is part of the wider Goathill complex.

​The transfer of residents from Blar Buidhe care home to Bremner Court, a council-run facility in Stornoway, was completed last week with staff members also moving to provide the service at Goathill.

​However, there have been warnings of additional costs faced by residents affected by the switch, now and in the future, as they will become tenants of HHP in Bremner Court.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said in response that they had acted due to “the absolute lack of any alternative provision” and it was open to Blar Buidhe residents to make other arrangements if they so wished.

The circumstances have arisen as a result of a decision announced last year by the private owners of Blar Buidhe, a company called HC-One, to close the facility though they subsequently agreed not to do so until alternative arrangements were made for all the residents.

In a statement, the Comhairle said: “On behalf of the Integration Joint Board, we have worked closely with HC-One, the Hebridean Housing Partnership and partner organisations to ensure that residents and their families have been central to all decision making throughout this difficult process”.

Emma Macsween, chief officer for Partnership Services and Community Care, said: “I cannot thank residents, their families and staff enough for their patience and understanding during what has been a difficult and uncertain time.

“Today in Bremner Court I saw fantastic teamwork between handypersons, domestics, carers, nurses, kitchen staff, activity coordinators and administrative staff. I am delighted to be welcoming Blar Buidhe staff to this service. Their familiarity with residents has helped ease the transition”.

However, relatives and friends have been raising concerns over recent weeks about the additional costs which residents will face as tenants of HHP under the new arrangements.

One of them, Jenny Morrison, wrote: “As new tenants of HHP, residents are having to sign a tenancy agreement and pay rent and service charges. They will also be responsible for their own electricity bills and service charges and also council tax.

“Residents, friends and family have had a number of meetings with the council, social services and HHP…. The majority of attendees at the meetings have been horrified by the costs that are being quoted to care for their loved ones in what was described back in September as a ‘like for like’ move’.”

Other direct charges which residents will now be responsible for as HHP tenants include meals, laundry and domestic cleaning.

However, in correspondence seen by the Gazette, Comhairle chief executive Malcolm Burr (pictured) has stressed that they were not obliged to make any alternative provision in face of a private provider closing a 38 bed facility with minimum notice.

“Instead”, wrote Mr Burr, “ the Comhairle has chosen to expend in excess of £250,000 of capital expenditure modifying Bremner Court and enhancing the model of care provided there – and thus changing the much-prized model of care which Seaforth House/Bremner Court was designed to support – to accommodate the needs of Blar Buidhe residents.

“That the Partnership and the Comhairle have done so, of course, recognises the islands environment and the absolute lack of any alternative provision”.

He also warned that adapting Bremner Court for former Blar Buidhe residents will have “consequences … firstly, in the lack of Housing with Extra Care provision to other individuals and secondly in the persistently high number of delayed discharge patients” from Western Isles Hospital.

Mr Burr added: “So far, requests to Scottish Government amongst others to support potential expansion of Seaforth House – which I believe will be necessary in the medium to longer term – have not met with any positive response. We shall be renewing these representations in the near future”.

In response to Mr Burr’s comments, Jenny Morrison said: “The flats that the residents are being moved into were empty and I believe current staffing levels have meant the others have remained empty since they were built. This move has been made possible by the agreement of the current staff at Blar Buidhe to move with them to Bremner Court”.

Now that the move has taken place – with 18 former Blar Buidhe residents transferring to Bremner Court – follow-up meetings will be held to assess the process and future implications.

Bremner Court, which opened in 2023, was built to provide a “housing with extra care” model offering 35 independent flats to people assessed as requiring support to enable them to live independently. It is adjacent to Taigh Shiphoirt, a 52 bed care home which offers 24 hour care to older people.