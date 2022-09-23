All set for new release

Lewis and David have been writing songs since they were teenagers.

Lewis and David Morrison are from Leurbost though they have been based in Glasgow in recent years. They perform as Danica and for this recording they have brought in a session singer from Coatbridge, Laura Killen.

The brothers provide all the instrumental backing apart from drums. It’s a strong song called “Frozen in Time”.

The publicity describes it with good justification as “an emotive indie ballad with a soaring vocal and a highly catchy and memorable chorus”.

This week’s release is published by Sentric Music Publishing, a highly successful Liverpool based company which provides an outlet for independent productions and ensures that songwriters are paid the royalties they are due, through their music being played via the various access channels.

Lewis said this week: “They loved the song and partnering with them will ensure it gets a fair chance to be heard. We had 20 to 30 songs and we don’t think this is the best, but they thought it was the one to start with, that stood the best chance”.

He said that he and David had started writing songs together in Leurbost more than 20 years ago before moving down to Glasgow. They then lost interest for a while and got involved in other jobs but started writing again two years ago.

Now they hope that family and friends in Lewis will help to spread the word and ensure that “Frozen in Time” gets the chance it deserves to gain airplays and clock up the royalties on Spotify and other outlets.

“Our aim is simple”, said Lewis. “To get in the charts”.

Lewis said he and David have “both been playing guitars from our early teens, both doing music classes in The Nicolson Institute in which I got a Higher and the School Prize based on my writing project and performance exam”.“One of our main goals is to write for other artists as this means we can write in many different styles (pop/rock/dance/ballads etc) and not be stuck with one specific band genre,” he said, “But in the meantime we want to get music out there as ourselves.”