Alt fly the Harris flag at Celtic Connections festival

The girls – Anna Macleod, Isla Scott, Fiona Langley, and Ellie-Ceit Johnson - hitting the bright lights of Glasgow.

The girls – Anna Macleod, Isla Scott, Fiona Langley, and Ellie-Ceit Johnson - were selected out of over 400 applicants to perform at the premier event at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow, and seized the moment as they basked in the limelight of a hugely appreciative audience.

“It was an amazing experience for us as young people, to be a part of something so prestigious,” said Isla.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ellie-Ceit agreed, adding: “It really was a fantastic opportunity to showcase Gaelic on an international stage. We had a great time.”

Their new CD is already proving in demand.

Having only formed in June of last year, Alt have built an incredible reputation despite having only performed in public a handful of times.

Indeed, such was the response to one of these performances, the decision was taken by senior management at Sir E Scott School to get the girls into the studio ASAP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result is a three-track EP recorded at Wee Studio in Stornoway. Songs on the EP are Travelling Soldier, Òran Calum Sgàire, and Follow the Heron Home. A total of 200 CDs were pressed, and already demand has been very high.

So how did this successful quartet come about?

Anna explains: “We had all been involved in a ceilidh band in school, but then myself, Isla and Elle-Ceit started mucking about with other styles and ideas, and it just took off from there. That was in June 2022, and Fiona joined us in October, a few months later.”

Said Isla: “The ceilidh band was good in terms of the music, but our own band gave us the opportunities to use vocals and experiment with harmonies. We instantly realised we preferred this to solely playing music.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is this uncanny ability to arrange harmonies that has propelled Alt on the road to recognition.

Yet, for all the intricacies involved in these arrangements, the girls insist (with an air of youthful nonchalance) that little or no effort goes into finding this harmonic gel – it just comes naturally.

“I think we are a bit lucky there,” laughed Isla.

“We come up with the harmonies on the spot. It’s very trial and error, but thankfully they seem to come together OK.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

At a recent school performance to commemorate Remembrance Day, it was during a rendition of ‘Travelling Soldier’ that this vocal array caused many in attendance to be moved to tears.

How do the girls react when they see the effect their performance can have on listeners?

“It’s certainly not something we expected when we started out,” said Ellie-Ceit.

“But to get that kind of reaction is great. We are very happy with it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The band have a shared Spotify list and add songs to it that they think might be suitable to perform.

Other times, song selection can be a bit more spontaneous.

“Sometimes we’ll just choose a song the night before a performance,” said Fiona.

“That keeps on our toes,” laughed Anna.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently, Alt practice twice a week, and are constantly looking at how to develop their style.

“I wouldn’t say there are any particular bands that inspire us,” reflected Anna.

“We just enjoy getting together and experimenting, and doing our own thing,”

Inevitably, different career paths will force the band to diverge at some point in the near future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anna has already been accepted to study at the Royal Conservatoire, and she’ll depart Harris for Glasgow after the summer holidays.

Although the other three don’t know exactly what career they’ll be pursuing, they all see music playing a big part.

“We certainly haven’t thought about not being in the band - not yet anyway,” said Isla.

“If were able to carry on with Alt, then I think we would all be very happy. It’s special, and it would be a real shame to lose what we have put together.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Added Anna: “Playing at Celtic Connections showed us how much stronger we are when we are together. We would never have got that opportunity if we were performing individually.

“Being in a band pulls us closer together, and we love being a part of that.”

Alt’s new EP is now available to buy, priced £5 plus postage. Email [email protected] to place your order.