Alyth’s starry night with country music legend ​

Alyth with one of the global stars of country music Kris Kristofferson, whose death was announced at the weekend

​Lewis singer Alyth McCormack has shared her memories of performing on stage with Kris Kristofferson, following the legendary singer-songwriter and film star’s death at the age of 88.

Alyth was playing Celtic Connections with The Chieftains in 2016 when band leader Paddy Moloney arranged for Kristofferson to join them on stage at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Paddy had a tradition of inviting guests to join them at big performances, such as this, but the rest of the band would be in the dark about their identity until the last minute.

After finding out it was Kristofferson, Alyth said: “I think probably my first reaction was to go weak at the knees because I remember him from the movies that he did when I was a kid. I had a crush on him in Convoy, with Ali MacGraw. He was a truck driver and I wanted to be Ali MacGraw. He was a very handsome man.

“Obviously I knew a lot of his songs and I loved the band that he played in, The Highwaymen, and I was just very excited to be working with him. The first thing was, I looked at all the various songs that he’d written and I thought, ‘I wonder what ones he might do?’ The likes of Me and Bobby McGee, For The Good Times, Help Me Make It Through the Night. And I made sure that I knew all the songs off by heart, so that if he turned round and said, ‘will someone sing with me on this?’, I was ready for it.

“So he and I ended up singing, ‘Help me make it through the night, take the ribbon from your hair…’ It was a ‘pinch me’ moment.”

With the song decided the day before, Alyth had to “try and stay on top of my nerves and excitement” until showtime. But it was also clear that Kristofferson was not well.

“What I wanted to do when I saw him first was give him a hug. It later transpired that he had Lyme’s disease and it was manifesting itself in various ways. He was very tired. It was that situation of being very excited around him but not wanting my excitement to be too much for the situation that I was in.

“He wasn’t feeling so good but he wanted to be there and he wanted to perform. When it came to the performance on the night, he totally nailed it. It was that thing that performers do; they totally rise to the occasion.

“He was a superstar, that was the amazing thing. I was sharing the stage with someone who was iconic, but he didn’t come across as that. He came across as a calm, lovely guy.”

For Alyth, it was “a total career highlight” and extra special because her father Angus and late mother Mary were there, and came backstage.

“My mother was starry-eyed but spoke to him very directly, as Mary would. I asked him, ‘Is it true that you landed your helicopter in Johnny Cash’s front garden?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I wanted him to listen to my music’. He wasn’t known as a songwriter at that point and he figured that if there was anybody that could help him out, it was Johnny Cash.

“But he was really charming and he still had that sparkle about him. I actually said to his wife, ‘I must confess, I had a crush on your husband when I was young.’

"And she replied: ‘Well you must be about 63 because that’s the average age of the woman who has a crush on my husband.”