An “extensive” update on offshore project is coming

The company said that an "update will be filled with lots of new information on all key parts of the project, offshore and onshore".

​They have also given details of their plans to instal meteorological monitoring equipment after failing to g ain access to a site on New and North Shawbost common grazings.

In a statement, Northland said: “Continuing our commitment to keeping people informed and updated on the latest developments and progress being made, the update will be filled with lots of new information on all key parts of the project, offshore and onshore.

“It will also contain details of new weekly ‘community drop-ins’ we’ll be starting at four locations across the island. These will provide an opportunity for people to meet with members of the Spiorad na Mara team, to ask questions, give feedback and discuss areas of interest or concern”.

Northland say: “We’ll also provide the latest update on plans for our first phase of public consultation, which will now take place in the autumn. By this time, we will be able to share clearer, further-developed plans on all aspects of the project, plus options for people to review and provide feedback on.

On meteorological data, Northland recalled: “Last October, the project deployed an offshore Floating LiDAR , to collect wind resource data, within the project site area. This is being collected over a period of 24 months.

“With Lewis being an area of very high wind and metocean activity, in order to ensure periods of extreme weather are captured and well understood, we plan to install two additional temporary wind measuring devices, on land and near to the coast – a light detection and ranging (LiDAR) weather station and a Meteorological Mast.”

The explanation continued: “A planning application was submitted for a LiDAR weather station and registered on 18th March. This is a small, portable device which can be deployed almost anywhere, even within a small garden area.

“Subject to securing planning permission, the LiDAR could be deployed by early summer, and is expected to record meteorological data for up to a maximum of 12 months”. A Met mast application “could be submitted during May or June”.

As previously reported by the Gazette, an application to the New and North Shawbost Grazings committee to site the met mast on common grazings was unanimously turned down and it was made clear that other structures relevant to the development are likely to face opposition.

The project director, Tanya Davies, said in response: “This was one of a number of locations considered for this temporary structure and discussions are continuing with other landowners”

Ms Davies continued: “We have previously communicated that we are committed to delivering a community investment package over the lifetime of the project – with the scope and size of this package yet to be determined.