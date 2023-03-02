An open letter to the community

Dear Sir,

The Western Isles is a diverse society. We all share this beautiful territory, seeking well-being for ourselves and our families through hard work, collaboration, faith and many other virtues. Who are "we"?

"We" are people of all genders, ethnicities, ages, sexual orientations, religious beliefs, and abilities. "We" are people from different villages, either local villages, national or overseas. What do "we" have in common? On the one hand, we all share the human pursuit of peace, love and prosperity. On the other hand, we care about our islands and what happens to our communities. We rely upon each other to thrive.

Recent events of racism have brought sadness to our community. These events occurred at a local school and had as their target one of our children.. Unfortunately, there have been mental and physical health consequences for the child and her family.

Racism is a hate crime. When hate is nurtured, it brings suffering, inequality, violence, and the fragmentation of a community. Racism is an ill-informed reaction that targets what in other human beings we consider is different or not "us".

But what if this form of violence is actually targeting one of "us"? We are inflicting suffering upon ourselves.. The consequence is that all of us, who are diverse in our genders, ethnicities, religions, sexual orientation, social class, abilities, ages, etc., feel that we cannot be who 'we" are unless we are prepared to be the potential target of a hate crime.

This time it was a girl, one of our primary school students, the daughter of one of our families, and a friend of our children. Tomorrow it might be any other of us because we are the “wrong” gender, follow the "wrong” religion, are the "wrong" age, are from the "wrong" social class, love the "wrong" person, or have the "wrong" abilities.

Racism is embedded in the way a society functions insofar as it allows the exertion of power and privilege. Because it is a social and structural problem, the solution has to be social and structural, too. Education, not only at school but also for all citizens, is key to raising awareness. Commitment from public authorities to informing citizens should include guidance and understanding of the law. Racism, as a hate crime by law in Scotland and the UK, is subject to sanctions. Healing the suffering that racism creates in our community can only be achieved by referring to our norms and our core values, and by transforming what is diverting us from achieving peace and cohesion for our society in the Western Isles.

If we turn a blind eye to what is happening to us all, we become silently complicit. This is so much opposed to our values of compassion, love, respect, dignity and human rights. The well-being of our community is in our hands, both by the actions we can realise and the influence we can have upon the authorities who can produce long-term strategies to raise awareness about the importance of diversity and respect for our sustainable future. You are I, I am you.

Yours faithfully,

Carolina Borda, Isle of Lewis Kara Smith, UHI OH, Isle of Lewis

Niall Hetherington, UHI Isle of Lewis Seonaid McDonald, Isle of Lewis

Pauline Cranston, Isle of Lewis

Ewan James Armstrong, Isle of Lewis

Hazel Tocock, London (formerly Isle of Lewis)

Norma MacLeod, Immerse Hebrides, Isle of Lewis

Neil MacLeod, Immerse Hebrides, Isle of Lewis

Sarah Grussing Venus, Lewis Revival, Stornoway

Peter Venus, Empty House Traders, Stornoway

Gael Hogarth, Isle of Harris

Cairistiona Morrison, Stornoway

Sarah Emsall, Isle of Lewis

Sabine Weiten, Hebridean Tea Store, Isle of Lewis

Emma Campbell-Macleod, The Good Food Boutique, Isle of Lewis

Elspeth Murphy, Isle of Lewis

Domhnall MacDonald, Isle of Lewis

Tracey Dinner, The Chimney & Gable at No.7a, Stornoway

Seamus Cunningham, Artizan, Stornoway

Aimee Castle, Isle of Lewis

Steven Castle, Isle of Lewis

