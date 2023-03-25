And now the ferry breaks down...

The MV Hebrides is unable to fulfil even the temporary arrangements as she has broken down.

It was the latest twist in a chaotic few days. The Hebrides was only destined for Ullapool because the re-opening of Uig pier in Skye was delayed for a second time, at very short notice, due to harbour works being incomplete.

Ullapool has been used as the mainland port for Lochmaddy during the eight week closure period and after emergency meetings on Friday, it was agreed the service should revert to Ullapool until next Tuesday. Now the ferry has broken down..

The Uig link to Tarbert has also been suspended due to the continuing closure of the Skye port with traffic diverted via Stornoway.

Today’s episode is the latest in a long series of disruptions as the ageing CalMac fleet struggles to cope in the absence of back-up vessels.

CalMac said yesterday: “Due to an issue with MV Hebrides port main engine, sailings between Lochmaddy and Ullapool are delayed. We are in the process of contacting all customers who will be affected by this disruption”.