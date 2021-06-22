Appeal to former Peacocks workers

The Original Factory Shop will be located in the Stornoway Coop

The local branch of Peacocks closed at the start of this month, leaving a visible gap within the Coop store and even less of choice for consumers on the island.

But shortly after its closure announcement, it was revealed that The Original Factory Shop would be setting up base within the same corner of the Coop.

The company have now offered guaranteed interviews to all former Peacock staff.

They have13 vacancies available in Stornoway and have opened a recruitment email to specifically enable former Peacocks employees to apply for a job. They are guarantee at least a telephone interview. The email address is [email protected]

Lisa Clarke, Area Manager, from The Original Factory Shop says: “This pledge will hopefully mean more people remain employed at Stornoway while at the same time bringing their retail expertise and fantastic transferable skills to our new concession. As a community retailer we really value their local knowledge and expertise and feel it has an important role to play.”

The 13 roles include vacancies for a store manager, assistant manager, supervisor and seven part time sales colleagues. The retailer will be holding a recruitment day on the 30th June inside the store.