Apprenticeship offer by Lewis Wind Power​

Darren Cuming: “This is a unique opportunity for two local businesses"

​The developer behind the major Lewis Wind Power project, the long running proposal which has been pivotal in supporting the case for an inter-connector across the Minch, will fund two apprenticeship programmes at island construction companies.

​They have now made an appeal for local firms to come forward and register an interest, with two posts available for a three-year period.

The company says they are embarking on the scheme as they understand “the importance of local skills and providing valuable, well paid jobs for the local economy, maximising the benefits of the development for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Through this new apprenticeship scheme, LWP is specifically targeting businesses which could work on the construction of Stornoway wind farm in the coming years”

Applications are sought from across sectors and are encouraged from non-traditional industries – and can involve a variety of energy related skills including environmental, craft or engineering as well as many others.

The employer would be responsible for the recruitment and employment of the apprentices, arranging the training , and providing the necessary safe working practices and opportunities to develop their skills. LWP will cover the salaries, training and travel costs.

Darren Cuming, from Lewis Wind Power commented: “This is a unique opportunity for two local businesses to benefit from hosting apprentices and to then be able to work on our Stornoway wind farm in the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only will it provide young people the opportunity to work within the industry and grow their career, but it will give local employers a chance to be part of something exciting and develop their business and their employees as a result.

“We are keen to hear from all types of businesses who may be involved in the construction of the wind farm and who would benefit from having an apprentice as part of their team.

“We are committed to Stornoway and maximising the value the project brings to the local economy in various forms, whether that be through skills opportunities or through sponsorships and support for local projects and initiatives.”

Businesses interested can find out more at: www.lwp.scotscot or by emailing [email protected].