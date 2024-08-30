Arnish recruitment continues

The new apprentices and some of the Arnish management team

The Harland & Wolff yard at Arnish has set aside concerns about its future and made a powerful statement of intent by taking on another six apprentices, bringing the total to 27 over the past three years.

Showing the way, two of the first intake of apprentices will become fully fledged tradespeople in September.

The six new recruits are now in their first week at the UHI College in Stornoway which has partnered the yard’s operators throughout the apprenticeship programme.

The company said: “The six apprentices began their journey with an induction, HSE training, and getting familiar with our workshops and yard facilities. We look forward to supporting them as they embark on their careers in maritime engineering”.

Work is continuing at Arnish on existing contracts to deliver the “Cory Barges” for transporting waste on the Thames and also sub-sea manifolds for a major oil industry client.

The future of Harland & Wolff has been in doubt since the company failed to lodge audited accounts in June. At present, a study of its future prospects is being undertaken by consultants, Rothschild. It is understood considerable interest has been shown by prospective buyers both for the group as a whole and its component parts.

The latter-day Harland & Wolff group was built out of distressed assets at the original Belfast shipyard which bore the name; the Appledore shipyard in Devon and the two former BiFab facilities at Methil and Arnish.

Arnish general manager, Albert Allan, said the picture should become clearer within the next few weeks. “The Rothschild process is proceeding. There is interest. But that is really all we can say at this moment in time”.

Picture shows the new apprentices: Back Row: Andrew Harrison, Ryan Morrison, Calum Macleod, Lewis MacDonald and Leon Ferguson; Front Row: Natalie O’Donnell, Allan Morrison (Head of Operations), Margaret Macneill (HSE Advisor/Trainer).