Arnish road set for much-needed major upgrade

A double decker makes its way along the single track road with a bus load of passengers from a visiting cruise liner.

​A major and much-needed upgrade of the road out to Arnish is to take place, after the Stornoway Port Authority revealed that a tender for the project has now been issued.

The single track thoroughfare links the main A859 road with the complex out at Arnish Point and has been recently subjected to a heavyg traffic load, both during the construction of the £49 million deep water terminal and subsequent pressures from visiting cruise liners. The road is also used by Harland and Wolff workers and Hebridean Seaweed.

The 3.4km road was originally constructed in the 1970s. The scope of the upgrade includes widening it to a 6.6m carriageway, resurfacing with durable asphalt, modernising drainage, and accommodating essential utilities.

The port authority said it “will enhance safety, improve access to the industrial estate, and support the anticipated growth in traffic volumes”.

Alex Macleod, Chief Executive at Stornoway Port Authority, said: "The Arnish Road upgrade represents a major step in our commitment to driving economic growth. This investment not only improves access for all road users but also unlocks substantial opportunities for businesses at Arnish Point, supporting their growth and development.

“It is another key milestone in realising the full potential of the Deep Water Terminal, and forms a major part of our vision to deliver lasting benefits to our community and the wider region."

Construction is anticipated to begin in April 2025 following the appointment of a contractor, with completion expected by September 2026.

Meanwhile, a new book which charts the development of the port as a tourism destination has been published.

Written by respected maritime historian and author Colin Tucker, who lives in Lewis, “Make Your Way to Stornoway: A History of Cruise Ships to the Isle of Lewis”, is published by the SPA and is available to purchase at local outlets.

“The Isle of Lewis has always held a romantic allure, drawing visitors with its breathtaking landscapes and deep cultural traditions,” explains Mr Tucker.

“While researching this book, I delved into archives, personal diaries, and historical records, uncovering stories of adventurous travellers and the evolution of cruising as we know it today. As someone who calls this island home, it’s been both a professional and personal privilege to tell this story.”

Mr Tucker is originally from Inverness and now resides with his wife in Lewis. With a background in cartography and geography, he has written extensively about Hebridean shipping and is widely regarded for his detailed histories.

Mr Macleod said: “Stornoway’s maritime heritage is the cornerstone of our identity, and this book not only captures the history of cruise tourism but also underscores the cultural significance of welcoming visitors to our shores for centuries.

“With the opening of the deep-water terminal this year, we are already seeing the positive impact in enhancing Stornoway’s status as a leading destination for cruise ships. Make Your Way to Stornoway serves as a timely reminder of the rich history that has brought us to this moment.”